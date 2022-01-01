Chicken tikka in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken tikka
More about Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Butter Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.85
Most famous dish on our menu! Grilled tandoori chicken simmered in tikka masala butter sauce with a blend of aromatic spices. This is a very authentic family recipe, less cream more spices. Try it spicy if you like the tikka flavor!
|Fire Grill Chicken Tikka
|$18.25
Our signature marinated chicken tikka fire grilled with veggies.
More about da Gama MKT Heights
da Gama MKT Heights
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Peanut Chicken Tikka (GF)
|$15.00
yogurt marinated tandoor chicken, peanut garlic coconut dry chutney, raita
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Chicken Tikka Leg (10 pcs)
|$75.00
10 piece of barbecued chicken leg quarter marinated in exotic spices and yogurt, and served with freshly prepared tamarind chutney and raita.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.99
Chunks of spicy marinated chicken pieces grilled in a tandoor and finished in a creamy tomato sauce.
More about Kabob Korner
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$13.00
Chicken Tikka Masala is made with yogurt marinated chicken, skewered and chargrilled for incredible bbq flavours
|CHICKEN TIKKA LEG
|$8.00
Chicken leg quarter marinated with traditional Pakistani spices and yogurt then grilled to perfection.
|CHICKEN TIKKA BREAST
|$10.00
Chicken breast marinated with traditional Pakistani spices and yogurt then grilled to perfection.
More about Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
2101 Summer St, Houston
|Chicken Tikka Pizza
|$17.00
Tikka Masala-Curried Chicken, Chili Lime Raita, Paneer Crumbles, Spicy Peppers & Onions
|Chicken Tikka Fries
|$14.00
Chicken Tikka Masala, Chili Lime Raita, Paneer, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Diced Onions & Diced Tomato