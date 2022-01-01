Chicken tikka in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Butter Chicken Tikka Masala$15.85
Most famous dish on our menu! Grilled tandoori chicken simmered in tikka masala butter sauce with a blend of aromatic spices. This is a very authentic family recipe, less cream more spices. Try it spicy if you like the tikka flavor!
Fire Grill Chicken Tikka$18.25
Our signature marinated chicken tikka fire grilled with veggies.
More about Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
da Gama MKT Heights image

 

da Gama MKT Heights

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peanut Chicken Tikka (GF)$15.00
yogurt marinated tandoor chicken, peanut garlic coconut dry chutney, raita
More about da Gama MKT Heights
Item pic

 

Aga’s Restaurant & Catering

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Leg (10 pcs)$75.00
10 piece of barbecued chicken leg quarter marinated in exotic spices and yogurt, and served with freshly prepared tamarind chutney and raita.
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
Chunks of spicy marinated chicken pieces grilled in a tandoor and finished in a creamy tomato sauce.
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Item pic

 

Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$13.00
Chicken Tikka Masala is made with yogurt marinated chicken, skewered and chargrilled for incredible bbq flavours
CHICKEN TIKKA LEG$8.00
Chicken leg quarter marinated with traditional Pakistani spices and yogurt then grilled to perfection.
CHICKEN TIKKA BREAST$10.00
Chicken breast marinated with traditional Pakistani spices and yogurt then grilled to perfection.
More about Kabob Korner
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

2101 Summer St, Houston

Avg 4.1 (342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Pizza$17.00
Tikka Masala-Curried Chicken, Chili Lime Raita, Paneer Crumbles, Spicy Peppers & Onions
Chicken Tikka Fries$14.00
Chicken Tikka Masala, Chili Lime Raita, Paneer, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Diced Onions & Diced Tomato
More about Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

