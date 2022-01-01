Chicken tikka masala in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala
Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Butter Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.85
Most famous dish on our menu! Grilled tandoori chicken simmered in tikka masala butter sauce with a blend of aromatic spices. This is a very authentic family recipe, less cream more spices. Try it spicy if you like the tikka flavor!
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.99
Chunks of spicy marinated chicken pieces grilled in a tandoor and finished in a creamy tomato sauce.