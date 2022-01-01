Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tortilla soup in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup All-Natural Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Tortilla Soup (w/ grilled chicken)$12.00
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$14.02
Fresh homemade chicken tortilla soup with cheese, Served with rice, pico de gallo & sliced avocado.
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
Item pic

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Small)$6.00
Homemade Chicken Broth, Served with cubed chicken thighs, rice, melted Monterrey jack cheese, avocado chucks and red tortilla strips
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Red chile and roasted chicken stock, hand-shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro, traditional garnishes
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup All-Natural Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
