Chicken tortilla soup in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Cup All-Natural Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Tortilla Soup (w/ grilled chicken)
|$12.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|53. Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$14.02
Fresh homemade chicken tortilla soup with cheese, Served with rice, pico de gallo & sliced avocado.
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|53. Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (Small)
|$6.00
Homemade Chicken Broth, Served with cubed chicken thighs, rice, melted Monterrey jack cheese, avocado chucks and red tortilla strips
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
9005 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
Red chile and roasted chicken stock, hand-shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro, traditional garnishes
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
910 Shephard DR, Houston
|53. Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips