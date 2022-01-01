Chile relleno in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chile relleno
The Original Ninfa's
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston
|Chile Rellenos
|$23.00
One Filled with Jack Cheese Picadillo, and One filled with Brisket Picadillo, Topped with Ranchera Sauce
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON
|Poblano Chile Relleno
|$13.50
Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of cheese or beef, then dipped in batter and golden fried. Spanish rice, refried beans, and guacamole salad.
|Chile Relleno
|$10.35
Bell pepper stuffed with ground beef and cheese. Served with refried beans and guacamole salad.
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
1431 W 26th St, Houston
|Chile Relleno
|$10.35
Bell pepper stuffed with ground beef and cheese. Served with refried beans and guacamole salad.
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|ROTISSERIE CHILE RELLENO
|$16.95
Poblano pepper stuffed with rotisserie chicken and Oaxaca cheese topped with sour cream, tomatillo sauce, onions and Cotija cheese
Ninfa's
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Ground Beef Chile Relleno
|$7.00
One Roasted Poblano Pepper Filled With Ground Beef Topped With Ranchera Sauce
|Chiles Rellenos
|$16.00
2 Roasted Poblano Peppers, 1 Filled With Monterey Jack Cheese And 1 With Ground Beef Topped With Ranchera Sauce Served With Guacamole, Rice And Refried Beans.
Cascabel Mexican Vegan
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$12.00
Chile Relleno - burrito style! We took a poblano pepper with, potato, carrot, onion, cilantro, tinga, & vegan mozzarella - and wrapped it in a made by hand flour tortilla with purple cabbage, refried beans & our salsa casera (not spicy)
|Chile Relleno
|$15.00
Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with jackfruit, potato, carrot bits, onion, cilantro & vegan mozzarella.
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Chile Relleno
|$16.00
Fried poblano pepper stuffed with chicken, beef or cheese, topped with ranchera sauce, served with pico de gallo, rice and refried beans
Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
3601 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Chile Relleno
|$25.00
two roasted poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of beef picadillo or cotija cheese covered with entomatada sauce and crema mexicana served with mexican rice and refried pinto beans
|Chile Relleno (El Bajilo)
|$17.00
roasted poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of ground beef picadillo or cotija cheese covered with tomato chipotle sauce and crema mexicana served with mexican rice and refried pinto beans