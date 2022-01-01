Chile relleno in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Original Ninfa's

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Rellenos$23.00
One Filled with Jack Cheese Picadillo, and One filled with Brisket Picadillo, Topped with Ranchera Sauce
More about The Original Ninfa's
Banner pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL

14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Poblano Chile Relleno$13.50
Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of cheese or beef, then dipped in batter and golden fried. Spanish rice, refried beans, and guacamole salad.
Chile Relleno$10.35
Bell pepper stuffed with ground beef and cheese. Served with refried beans and guacamole salad.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
Main pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS

1431 W 26th St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$10.35
Bell pepper stuffed with ground beef and cheese. Served with refried beans and guacamole salad.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
ROTISSERIE CHILE RELLENO$16.95
Poblano pepper stuffed with rotisserie chicken and Oaxaca cheese topped with sour cream, tomatillo sauce, onions and Cotija cheese
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Item pic

 

Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ground Beef Chile Relleno$7.00
One Roasted Poblano Pepper Filled With Ground Beef Topped With Ranchera Sauce
Chiles Rellenos$16.00
2 Roasted Poblano Peppers, 1 Filled With Monterey Jack Cheese And 1 With Ground Beef Topped With Ranchera Sauce Served With Guacamole, Rice And Refried Beans.
More about Ninfa's
Item pic

 

Cascabel Mexican Vegan

1415 Murray Bay St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Relleno Burrito$12.00
Chile Relleno - burrito style! We took a poblano pepper with, potato, carrot, onion, cilantro, tinga, & vegan mozzarella - and wrapped it in a made by hand flour tortilla with purple cabbage, refried beans & our salsa casera (not spicy)
Chile Relleno$15.00
Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with jackfruit, potato, carrot bits, onion, cilantro & vegan mozzarella.
More about Cascabel Mexican Vegan
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer image

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno$16.00
Fried poblano pepper stuffed with chicken, beef or cheese, topped with ranchera sauce, served with pico de gallo, rice and refried beans
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
Item pic

 

Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant

3601 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno$25.00
two roasted poblano peppers stuffed with your choice of beef picadillo or cotija cheese covered with entomatada sauce and crema mexicana served with mexican rice and refried pinto beans
Chile Relleno (El Bajilo)$17.00
roasted poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of ground beef picadillo or cotija cheese covered with tomato chipotle sauce and crema mexicana served with mexican rice and refried pinto beans
More about Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Original Ninfa's

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Rellenos$23.00
One Filled with Jack Cheese Picadillo, and One filled with Brisket Picadillo, Topped with Ranchera Sauce
More about The Original Ninfa's

