Chili in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ember & Greens
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston
|Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Toasted Coconut
1617 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Spiced Fries with Chili Aioli
|$9.00
3 pepper blend chili salt seasoned crinkle cuts, served with chili aioli on the side
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Dumpling Haus
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston
|Chili Garlic Special (Vegan optional)
|$8.00
Our signature chili garlic sauce, pickled mustard greens, green onions, cilantro and bok choy over your choice of base.
|Chicken Red Chili Oil Wontons
|$8.00
Spicy red chili oil sauce drizzled over chicken wontons topped with cilantro and bok choy
PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM
BOH Pasta & Pizza
409 Travis St., Houston
|Spaghetti, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padana, Morita Chili
|$14.00
Egg yolk spaghetti with a fresh tomato sauce, morita chili, basil and Parmigiano Reggiano
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Chili Con Queso (Small)
|$9.00
Our creamy cheese dip
|Chili Con Queso (Large)
|$11.00
Our creamy cheese dip
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Roka Akor | Houston
2929 Weslayan St, Houston
|Hamachi and Serrano Chili Roll
|$15.00
Hamachi and Serrano Chili Roll
|Yellowtail Sashimi with Green Chili
|$22.00
Yellowtail Sashimi with Green Chili, Shallots and Poached Garlic Ponzu
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Ono Poke
607 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Sweet Chili Ahi
Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce & K-Sauce Drizzle,
Cucumbers, Onions, Furikake, Green Onions, Cilantro, Masago & Nori Strips
The Melting Pot
6100 Westheimer Road, Suite 146
|Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
Mr. Fries Man Houston
3706 S Gessner Road, Houston
|Chili Cheese
|$10.25
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
Dog Haus Biergarten
1096 Enclave Pkwy, Houston
|CHILI CHEESE TOTS
|$4.99
|CHILI IDOL
haus chili, cheese sauce, onions
|CHILI THE KID
white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli