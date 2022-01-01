Chili in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve chili

Winnie's image

 

Winnie's

3622 Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$11.00
More about Winnie's
Ember & Greens image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ember & Greens

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts$10.00
More about Ember & Greens
Spiced Fries with Chili Aioli image

FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Coconut

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spiced Fries with Chili Aioli$9.00
3 pepper blend chili salt seasoned crinkle cuts, served with chili aioli on the side
More about The Toasted Coconut
Chili Garlic Special (Vegan optional) image

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Garlic Special (Vegan optional)$8.00
Our signature chili garlic sauce, pickled mustard greens, green onions, cilantro and bok choy over your choice of base.
Chicken Red Chili Oil Wontons$8.00
Spicy red chili oil sauce drizzled over chicken wontons topped with cilantro and bok choy
More about Dumpling Haus
Chili Cheese Fries image

 

Veegos

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2040 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$7.00
More about Veegos
Spaghetti, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padana, Morita Chili image

PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM

BOH Pasta & Pizza

409 Travis St., Houston

Avg 4.3 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padana, Morita Chili$14.00
Egg yolk spaghetti with a fresh tomato sauce, morita chili, basil and Parmigiano Reggiano
More about BOH Pasta & Pizza
Soto - Houston image

SUSHI

Soto - Houston

224 Westheimer Road, Houston

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Hamachi$21.00
More about Soto - Houston
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer image

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Con Queso (Small)$9.00
Our creamy cheese dip
Chili Con Queso (Large)$11.00
Our creamy cheese dip
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
Roka Akor | Houston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Houston

2929 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hamachi and Serrano Chili Roll$15.00
Hamachi and Serrano Chili Roll
Yellowtail Sashimi with Green Chili$22.00
Yellowtail Sashimi with Green Chili, Shallots and Poached Garlic Ponzu
More about Roka Akor | Houston
Ono Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ono Poke

607 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Ahi
Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce & K-Sauce Drizzle,
Cucumbers, Onions, Furikake, Green Onions, Cilantro, Masago & Nori Strips
More about Ono Poke
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

6100 Westheimer Road, Suite 146

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot
Restaurant banner

 

Mr. Fries Man Houston

3706 S Gessner Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese$10.25
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
More about Mr. Fries Man Houston
CHILI CHEESE TOTS image

 

Dog Haus Biergarten

1096 Enclave Pkwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE TOTS$4.99
CHILI IDOL
haus chili, cheese sauce, onions
CHILI THE KID
white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli
More about Dog Haus Biergarten

