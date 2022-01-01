Chimichangas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chimichangas
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON
|Chimichanga Plate
|$11.85
Shredded chicken or beef Chimichanga, covered with chili con carne and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
1431 W 26th St, Houston
|Chimichanga Plate
|$11.85
Shredded chicken or beef Chimichanga, covered with chili con carne and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Cascabel Mexican Vegan
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston
|Chimichanga Plate
|$15.00
Made by hand flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, vegan Bistec and pico de gallo bathed in our made in house vegan Queso. Served with your choice of side.