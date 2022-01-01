Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve chimichangas

Banner pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL

14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga Plate$11.85
Shredded chicken or beef Chimichanga, covered with chili con carne and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
Main pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS

1431 W 26th St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga Plate$11.85
Shredded chicken or beef Chimichanga, covered with chili con carne and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
Item pic

 

Cascabel Mexican Vegan

1415 Murray Bay St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga Plate$15.00
Made by hand flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, vegan Bistec and pico de gallo bathed in our made in house vegan Queso. Served with your choice of side.
More about Cascabel Mexican Vegan
Tacos My Way image

TACOS

Tacos My Way

17068 Saturn Ln, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Viva la Chimichanga
More about Tacos My Way
Consumer pic

 

The Crawfish Pot

9820 Gulf Fwy #B7, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raspberry Cheescake Chimichanga$6.00
Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga
More about The Crawfish Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Tortas

Cinnamon Rolls

Club Salad

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Fudge Sundaes

Macarons

Ham Sandwiches

Clam Chowder

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston