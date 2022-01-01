Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
More about Local Table
Chicken Chipotle image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos

4520 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 4.8 (260 reviews)
Chicken Chipotle$3.95
More about Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos
Item pic

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

912 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Wrap + 1 Side$11.99
Spicy Chipotle Chicken Kabob$7.99
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

2101 Summer St, Houston

Avg 4.1 (342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Chipotle Chicken BBQ Pizza$17.00
Chipotle Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapenos, Peppers, Tomatoes; Drizzled w/ Avocado Ranch & Chili Lime Tortilla Crispies
More about Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
More about Local Table
Item pic

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Grill

1737 W 34th Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Chipotle Chicken Kabob$7.99
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Grill

