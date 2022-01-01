Chipotle chicken in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cabo Baja Tacos & Burritos
4520 Washington Ave., Houston
|Chicken Chipotle
|$3.95
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
912 westheimer rd, Houston
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap + 1 Side
|$11.99
|Spicy Chipotle Chicken Kabob
|$7.99
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
2101 Summer St, Houston
|Smoked Chipotle Chicken BBQ Pizza
|$17.00
Chipotle Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapenos, Peppers, Tomatoes; Drizzled w/ Avocado Ranch & Chili Lime Tortilla Crispies
Local Table
2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.