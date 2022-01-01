Chocolate brownies in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|GF Chocolate Brownie
|$3.50
Gluten free flour blend, chocolate chips, cocoa nibs
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Chocolate Walnut Brownies
|$9.00
dark chocolate brownie with walnuts and hints of espresso
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Chocolate Walnut Brownies
|$9.00
dark chocolate brownie with walnuts and hints of espresso
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|Chocolate Walnut Brownies
|$9.00
PIZZA
Tiny Champions
2617 McKinney St, Houston
|Pint of Chocolate Brownie Chonk
|$8.00
Milk chocolate ice cream with chunks of brownie (GF).
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond On the Go
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Chocolate Walnut Brownies
|$9.00
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Chocolate Walnut Brownies
|$9.00
dark chocolate brownie with walnuts and hints of espresso
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
4520 San Felipe #200, Houston
|Chocolate Chip Brownie
|$2.95
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
2724 West TC Jester, Houston
|Chocolate Chip Brownie
|$2.95
Lúa Viet Kitchen
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|GF Mexican Chocolate Brownie
|$3.99
Leven's perfection brownie made with organic dark chocolate, cane sugar, and a blend of gluten free base. An amazing combination of almond, vanilla, and coffee extracts is finished with ancho chili powder, making this brownie a must try.
INGREDIENTS: brown rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, 72% organic dark chocolate, clarified butter, organic cane sugar, free range eggs, almond meal, coffee extract, vanilla extract, ancho chili powder, kosher salt, baking soda, ground ceylon cinnamon, non-gmo sunflower oil spray (sunflower oil, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor)
Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg