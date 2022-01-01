Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Chocolate Brownie$3.50
Gluten free flour blend, chocolate chips, cocoa nibs
More about Local Foods
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Walnut Brownies$9.00
dark chocolate brownie with walnuts and hints of espresso
More about Common Bond Bistro
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Walnut Brownies$9.00
dark chocolate brownie with walnuts and hints of espresso
More about Common Bond Bistro
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Walnut Brownies$9.00
More about Common Bond On The Go
Item pic

PIZZA

Tiny Champions

2617 McKinney St, Houston

Avg 5 (1604 reviews)
Takeout
Pint of Chocolate Brownie Chonk$8.00
Milk chocolate ice cream with chunks of brownie (GF).
More about Tiny Champions
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond On the Go

601 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Walnut Brownies$9.00
More about Common Bond On the Go
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Walnut Brownies$9.00
dark chocolate brownie with walnuts and hints of espresso
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

4520 San Felipe #200, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Brownie$2.95
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
The Wing Boss image

 

The Wing Boss

7820 Almeda Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Brownie$4.95
More about The Wing Boss
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

2724 West TC Jester, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Brownie$2.95
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Item pic

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Mexican Chocolate Brownie$3.99
Leven's perfection brownie made with organic dark chocolate, cane sugar, and a blend of gluten free base. An amazing combination of almond, vanilla, and coffee extracts is finished with ancho chili powder, making this brownie a must try.
INGREDIENTS: brown rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, 72% organic dark chocolate, clarified butter, organic cane sugar, free range eggs, almond meal, coffee extract, vanilla extract, ancho chili powder, kosher salt, baking soda, ground ceylon cinnamon, non-gmo sunflower oil spray (sunflower oil, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor)
Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen

