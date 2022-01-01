Chopped chicken salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad
Drunken Corner
517 Berry Rd, Houston
|Chicken Chop Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens. Chopped Fried chicken. Diced eggs, bacon crumbles & cheese
Hearsay on the Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, cabbage, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, onion, herb vinaigrette
Killen's Heights
101 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Sliced Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Tomato, Avocado