Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped chicken salad in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad

Item pic

 

Drunken Corner

517 Berry Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Chop Salad$14.99
Mixed greens. Chopped Fried chicken. Diced eggs, bacon crumbles & cheese
More about Drunken Corner
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay on the Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, cabbage, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, onion, herb vinaigrette
More about Hearsay on the Green
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
Sliced Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Tomato, Avocado
More about Killen's Heights
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay Market Square

218 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, cabbage, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, onion, herb vinaigrette
More about Hearsay Market Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Mango Ice Cream

Jerk Chicken

Cake

Fajitas

Greek Salad

Quinoa Salad

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston