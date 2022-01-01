Clam chowder in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay on the Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder
Creamy Clam Chowder with bacon, chive, corn and potato
More about Hearsay on the Green
Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Champions Houston

5500 FM 1960 RD W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$5.75
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Champions Houston
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay Market Square

218 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder
Creamy Clam Chowder with bacon, chive, corn and potato
More about Hearsay Market Square

