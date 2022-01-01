Clams in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve clams
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Clam Chowder
More about Crawfish Cafe
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS
Crawfish Cafe
11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston
|Clams
|$8.99
More about Lasagna House
PIZZA • SALADS
Lasagna House
13306 Westheimer, Houston
|Linguine & Clams - Lunch
|$9.99
Linguine pasta & clams, tossed in a white wine/garlic/extra virgin olive oil sauce.
|Linguine & Clams
|$14.99
Linguine pasta & clams, tossed in a white wine/garlic/ extra virgin olive oil sauce.
More about Hearsay on the Green
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay on the Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Clam Chowder
Creamy Clam Chowder with bacon, chive, corn and potato
More about Rosie Cannonball
PIZZA
Rosie Cannonball
1620 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Clam Pizza
|$20.00
anchovy-herb oil, pecorino, lemon
More about OPORTO fooding house & wine
OPORTO fooding house & wine
125 West Gray, Houston
|Clams & Chorizo Alentejo
|$18.00
Spanish chorizo sausage/ littleneck clams/ portuguese spices/ white wine