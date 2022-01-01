Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve clams

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS

Crawfish Cafe

11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1063 reviews)
Takeout
Clams$8.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Linguine & Clams - Lunch$9.99
Linguine pasta & clams, tossed in a white wine/garlic/extra virgin olive oil sauce.
Linguine & Clams$14.99
Linguine pasta & clams, tossed in a white wine/garlic/ extra virgin olive oil sauce.
More about Lasagna House
FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay on the Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder
Creamy Clam Chowder with bacon, chive, corn and potato
More about Hearsay on the Green
SEAFOOD

Crawfish Cafe

1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Clams$8.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
PIZZA

Rosie Cannonball

1620 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2866 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Pizza$20.00
anchovy-herb oil, pecorino, lemon
More about Rosie Cannonball
OPORTO fooding house & wine

125 West Gray, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clams & Chorizo Alentejo$18.00
Spanish chorizo sausage/ littleneck clams/ portuguese spices/ white wine
More about OPORTO fooding house & wine
FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay Market Square

218 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder
Creamy Clam Chowder with bacon, chive, corn and potato
More about Hearsay Market Square

