Club salad in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve club salad

Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #10 City West

2500 Citywest Blvd, Hosuton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #10 City West
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten

16290 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
Chicken Salad Club image

 

HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #3 Park Row

15721 Park Row, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #3 Park Row
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive

5959 Corporate Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

5599 San Felipe, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Chicken Curry

Goat Curry

Garlic Knots

Cheeseburgers

Bread Pudding

Chicken Fried Steaks

Wedge Salad

Carbonara

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston