Club sandwiches in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Club Sandwich
|$13.00
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Club Sandwich
|$13.00
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
KP's Kitchen
8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village
|Club Sandwich
|$16.00
Toasted brioche, basil aioli, sliced ham & turkey, marinated tomatoes, artisan cheeses, cured bacon, lettuce & house-cut chips.
The Turkey Leg Hut
4830 Almeda Road, Houston
|TLH CLUB SANDWICH
|$18.71
Grilled Sliced Chicken Breast, Grilled Shrimp with Colby Jack Cheese , Avocado, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon,Fresh Lettuce , Red Ripe Tomato, TLH House Sauce on Texas Toast.
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Club Sandwich
|$13.00
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Roasted Club Sandwich
|$11.95
Roasted turkey, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato. Served with house made chips.
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
4659 Telephone Road, Houston
|Club Sandwich
|$9.95
Fresh backed honeywheat bread, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
1010 highway 6 N, houston
|Club Sandwich
|$13.00
Ginger Kale
6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston
|Club Sandwich
|$9.95
Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, turkey bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and chipotle mayo on white bread.
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS
Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown
7118 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|Club Sandwich
|$9.95
Fresh backed honeywheat bread, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese