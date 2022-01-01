Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$13.00
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Club Sandwich$13.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
ac71ff72-21dc-4e03-88a6-cb0946e31f6e image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

KP's Kitchen

8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village

Avg 4.3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Club Sandwich$16.00
Toasted brioche, basil aioli, sliced ham & turkey, marinated tomatoes, artisan cheeses, cured bacon, lettuce & house-cut chips.
More about KP's Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Turkey Leg Hut

4830 Almeda Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TLH CLUB SANDWICH$18.71
Grilled Sliced Chicken Breast, Grilled Shrimp with Colby Jack Cheese , Avocado, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon,Fresh Lettuce , Red Ripe Tomato, TLH House Sauce on Texas Toast.
More about The Turkey Leg Hut
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$13.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Club Sandwich$11.95
Roasted turkey, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato. Served with house made chips.
More about Adair Kitchen
Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd image

 

Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd

4659 Telephone Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Club Sandwich$9.95
Fresh backed honeywheat bread, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor

1010 highway 6 N, houston

Avg 3.8 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$13.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
Club Sandwich image

 

Ginger Kale

6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Club Sandwich$9.95
Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, turkey bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and chipotle mayo on white bread.
More about Ginger Kale
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS

Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown

7118 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Club Sandwich$9.95
Fresh backed honeywheat bread, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
More about Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

2400 Mid Ln, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1879 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Club Sandwich$14.00
Turkey Club Sandwich$11.00
More about Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

