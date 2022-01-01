Cobb salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Mo's Irish Pub
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston
|Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
10723 Louetta Road, Houston
|Hot Chicken Cobb Salad
|$9.00
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
More about Tapester's Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Cobb Salad
|$9.99
Fresh Chopped Romaine topped with avocado, chopped tomatoes, bacon, chopped eggs, & blue cheese crumbles
More about KP's Kitchen
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
KP's Kitchen
700 Town and Country Blvd 2440, Houston
|Cobb Salad
|$19.00
Artisan greens with diced chicken & ham, boiled eggs, bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado & KP's classic vinaigrette
More about Swanny's Grill
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Swanny's Grill
6224 Theall Road, Houston
|Cobb Salad
|$9.99
A mix of green leaf and romaine lettuce, boiled egg, crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, avocado, cheddar and house made croutons. All of our dressings are house made (except the Caesar.) Comes with one dressing on the side, $ .25 for each additional dressing.