Cobb salad in Houston

Cobb Salad image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.8 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad image

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

10723 Louetta Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad$9.00
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Cobb Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$9.99
Fresh Chopped Romaine topped with avocado, chopped tomatoes, bacon, chopped eggs, & blue cheese crumbles
More about Tapester's Grill
a68135bf-e2c9-409b-86b4-8e374aa00dd0 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

KP's Kitchen

700 Town and Country Blvd 2440, Houston

Avg 4.3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$19.00
Artisan greens with diced chicken & ham, boiled eggs, bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado & KP's classic vinaigrette
More about KP's Kitchen
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Swanny's Grill

6224 Theall Road, Houston

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$9.99
A mix of green leaf and romaine lettuce, boiled egg, crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, avocado, cheddar and house made croutons. All of our dressings are house made (except the Caesar.) Comes with one dressing on the side, $ .25 for each additional dressing.
More about Swanny's Grill

