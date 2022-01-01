Corn dogs in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve corn dogs
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston
|Kiddie Corn Dog
|$2.25
FRENCH FRIES
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
10158 Long Point Rd, Houston
|KIDS MINI CORN DOGS
|$6.00
5 crispy fried mini corn dogs with some good old classic yellow mustard. Sometimes you don't mess with tradition.
Served with ketchup on the side and your choice of fries, veggie sticks, or fruit.
10 years and under only please.
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|K3. Corn Dog (1) w/ Fries
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Kid's Corn Dog
|$6.99
Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.
SANDWICHES
Preslee's
1430 W 19th, Houston
|Kids Corn Dog Bites
|$7.95
Corn dog bites served with french fries and a kids drink
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston
|KID CHOICE CORN DOGS (8) and RANCH
|$5.99
The Crawfish Pot
9820 Gulf Fwy #B7, Houston
|A la Carte Corn Dog
|$0.50
|Kids Corn Dogs
|$5.00
5 mini corn dogs w/ a side of fries
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Bayou Seafood & More
10040 Veterans Dr. Memorial Ste 200, Houston
|MINI CORN DOGS (8CT)
|$5.49
Dog Haus Biergarten
1096 Enclave Pkwy, Houston
|Spicy Italian Corn Dog
|Bacon Wrapped Corn Dog
|Beyond Brat Corn Dog