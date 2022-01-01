Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve corn dogs

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack image

 

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack

3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kiddie Corn Dog$2.25
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Lazy Oaks Beer Garden

10158 Long Point Rd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS MINI CORN DOGS$6.00
5 crispy fried mini corn dogs with some good old classic yellow mustard. Sometimes you don't mess with tradition.
Served with ketchup on the side and your choice of fries, veggie sticks, or fruit.
10 years and under only please.
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
K3. Corn Dog (1) w/ Fries
Tapester's Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Corn Dog$6.99
Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Corn Dog Bites$7.95
Corn dog bites served with french fries and a kids drink
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch

10123 Hammerly Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KID CHOICE CORN DOGS (8) and RANCH$5.99
Sushi Pop image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Tempura Corn Dog$6.99
Consumer pic

 

The Crawfish Pot

9820 Gulf Fwy #B7, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
A la Carte Corn Dog$0.50
Kids Corn Dogs$5.00
5 mini corn dogs w/ a side of fries
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bayou Seafood & More

10040 Veterans Dr. Memorial Ste 200, Houston

Avg 4.5 (429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MINI CORN DOGS (8CT)$5.49
Item pic

 

Dog Haus Biergarten

1096 Enclave Pkwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Italian Corn Dog
Bacon Wrapped Corn Dog
Beyond Brat Corn Dog
