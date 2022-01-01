Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn soup in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve corn soup

Item pic

 

Goode Company Grocers

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Poblano & Corn Soup Kit$18.00
Creamy roasted poblano pepper and sweet corn soup with toasted pepitas and Mexican crema. Kit serves 4 cups of soup.
More about Goode Company Grocers
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Ginger Corn Soup, Y'all! (vegan)$13.00
coconut milk, corn & ginger soup tatsoi greens, finished with peanuts & lime
More about Brasil
Item pic

 

AGA'S RESTAURANT & CATERING

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Corn Soup$3.99
Chicken broth combined with corn and egg, and seasoned with black pepper.
More about AGA'S RESTAURANT & CATERING
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Street Corn Soup$10.00
roasted whole kernel corn, epazote, lime, cotija cheese, chili piquin
More about Traveler's Table
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi on Post Oak - 2027 Post Oak Blvd

2027 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLUE CRAB CORN SOUP$10.00
sweet corn, egg drop, wakame, mushroom, tofu, blue crab, scallions
More about Sushi on Post Oak - 2027 Post Oak Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Sweet Corn

Gyro Sandwiches

Mushroom Burgers

Yellow Curry

Shrimp Enchiladas

Pepperoni Rolls

Chopped Steaks

Chamomile Tea

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston