Corn soup in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve corn soup
Goode Company Grocers
5109 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Roasted Poblano & Corn Soup Kit
|$18.00
Creamy roasted poblano pepper and sweet corn soup with toasted pepitas and Mexican crema. Kit serves 4 cups of soup.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Ginger Corn Soup, Y'all! (vegan)
|$13.00
coconut milk, corn & ginger soup tatsoi greens, finished with peanuts & lime
AGA'S RESTAURANT & CATERING
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Chicken Corn Soup
|$3.99
Chicken broth combined with corn and egg, and seasoned with black pepper.
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Traveler's Table
520 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Mexican Street Corn Soup
|$10.00
roasted whole kernel corn, epazote, lime, cotija cheese, chili piquin