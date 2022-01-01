Crab cakes in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve crab cakes
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Two blue crab cakes, poached eggs on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.
|Blue Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Two blue crab cakes topped with sweet roasted corn, chipotle chili sauce on a bed of baby green.
Relish Restaurant & Bar
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$34.00
Old Bay, remoulade, greens, tomatoes, crispy breadcrumbs
Armandos
2630 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Chipotle Crab Cake
|$20.00
Crab meat mixed with chopped poblano and red bell peppers, coated with panko bread crumbs, served with roasted red pepper sauce
Killen's Heights
101 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Crab Cake
|$26.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Lemon Butter, Jumbo Gulf Shrimp
The Original Ninfa's
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston
|Crab Cake
|$25.00
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Served with Chipotle Cream Sauce & Poblano Pepper Sauce
KP's Kitchen
8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village
|Gulf Crab Cake
|$32.00
Blue Horizon Gulf Crab, served over Parisian slaw.
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
2621 Westpark Drive, Houston
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$18.00
Oven-baked jumbo lump crab cake with lemon garlic cream sauce
Senate Avenue Brewing Company
16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village
|Crab Cake Sliders W/Fries
|$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Ranch
|Crab Cakes (3)
|$10.00
With Chipotle Ranch
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
10201 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$18.00
Oven-baked jumbo lump crab cake, served with lemon garlic cream sauce.
Homestead Kitchen and Bar
600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston
|Crab Cake
|$21.00
chef’s secret cajun spiced recipe, creamy poblano sauce, crispy potato strings
|Cajun Crab Cake Benedict
|$25.00
butter toasted english muffin, cajun spiced lump crab cake, perfectly poached eggs, topped with morita pepper hollandaise sauce, garlic poached crawfish and served with hasbrowns