Crab cakes in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve crab cakes

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict$17.00
Two blue crab cakes, poached eggs on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.
Blue Crab Cakes$16.00
Two blue crab cakes topped with sweet roasted corn, chipotle chili sauce on a bed of baby green.
More about Local Table
Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$34.00
Old Bay, remoulade, greens, tomatoes, crispy breadcrumbs
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Armandos

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Crab Cake$20.00
Crab meat mixed with chopped poblano and red bell peppers, coated with panko bread crumbs, served with roasted red pepper sauce
More about Armandos
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake$26.00
Jumbo Lump Crab, Lemon Butter, Jumbo Gulf Shrimp
More about Killen's Heights
Item pic

 

The Original Ninfa's

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake$25.00
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Served with Chipotle Cream Sauce & Poblano Pepper Sauce
More about The Original Ninfa's
Gulf Crab Cake image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

KP's Kitchen

8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village

Avg 4.3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gulf Crab Cake$32.00
Blue Horizon Gulf Crab, served over Parisian slaw.
More about KP's Kitchen
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark

2621 Westpark Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$18.00
Oven-baked jumbo lump crab cake with lemon garlic cream sauce
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
Senate Avenue Brewing Company image

 

Senate Avenue Brewing Company

16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sliders W/Fries$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Ranch
Crab Cakes (3)$10.00
With Chipotle Ranch
More about Senate Avenue Brewing Company
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial

10201 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$18.00
Oven-baked jumbo lump crab cake, served with lemon garlic cream sauce.
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
Item pic

 

The Original Ninfa's

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake$25.00
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Served with Chipotle Cream Sauce & Poblano Pepper Sauce
More about The Original Ninfa's
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict$17.00
Two blue crab cakes, poached eggs on freshly baked ciabatta bread, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, fresh fruit.
Blue Crab Cakes$16.00
Two blue crab cakes topped with sweet roasted corn, chipotle chili sauce on a bed of baby green.
More about Local Table
Restaurant banner

 

Homestead Kitchen and Bar

600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake$21.00
chef’s secret cajun spiced recipe, creamy poblano sauce, crispy potato strings
Cajun Crab Cake Benedict$25.00
butter toasted english muffin, cajun spiced lump crab cake, perfectly poached eggs, topped with morita pepper hollandaise sauce, garlic poached crawfish and served with hasbrowns
More about Homestead Kitchen and Bar

