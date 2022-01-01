Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab fried rice in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve crab fried rice

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS

Crawfish Cafe

11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1063 reviews)
Takeout
Softshell Crab Fried Rice$22.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Crawfish Cafe

1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Softshell Crab Fried Rice$22.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Main pic

 

Nua Thai Restaurant

2020 Louisiana Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$17.95
Fried rice with blue crab meat, eggs, onions, green onions, cilantro
More about Nua Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lump Crab Meat Fried Rice$22.00
Khao Pad Poo: Jumbo Lump Crab Meat Fried Rice with Green Onion and Coriander.
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi on Post Oak

2027 Poast Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLUE CRAB FRIED RICE$20.00
jumbo lump crab, scallions, garlic, egg, spicy cod roe
More about Sushi on Post Oak

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Beef Sausages

Fried Chicken Salad

Dumplings

Club Salad

Hibiscus Tea

Garlic Knots

Chicken Enchiladas

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston