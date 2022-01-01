Crab fried rice in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve crab fried rice
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS
Crawfish Cafe
11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston
|Softshell Crab Fried Rice
|$22.99
SEAFOOD
Crawfish Cafe
1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston
|Softshell Crab Fried Rice
|$22.99
Nua Thai Restaurant
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Crab Fried Rice
|$17.95
Fried rice with blue crab meat, eggs, onions, green onions, cilantro
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Lump Crab Meat Fried Rice
|$22.00
Khao Pad Poo: Jumbo Lump Crab Meat Fried Rice with Green Onion and Coriander.