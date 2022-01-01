Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve crepes

Nutella Crepe image

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nutella Crepe$6.95
Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar
Aumiel Crepe$7.95
Peanut Butter, Bananas, Toasted Almonds, Honey and powder sugar.
Lemon Custard Crepe$7.95
Creme Brulee paste, Lemon Reduction sauce, Vanilla Custard and powder sugar.
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Canary Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Canary Café

4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston

Avg 4.7 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nutella Hazelnut Crepe$9.00
Crepe with nutella filling covered with toasted hazelnuts and shaved chocolate, dusted with and candied orange zest.
More about Canary Café
13051aeb-5786-49fa-874b-b776aa960f05 image

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Spinach Crepe$10.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Breakfast Crepe$10.95
Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese
Crepe au Miel$8.95
Peanut Butter, Toasted Almonds and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar, more Toasted Almonds and Honey
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks image

 

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks

3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Saigon Crepe Spring Rolls$10.95
Savory rice flour & turmeric sizzling crepe with braised pork belly, shrimp, bean sprouts, onions, green onions wrapped with rice paper, lettuce, and mint. Served with Vietnamese Vinaigrette. (Qty 2)
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Crepe$12.25
More about Kim Son - Houston
194f177a-7bbb-4b28-84d3-1bdef223f5fd image

 

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coco's Crepe$8.95
Strawberries topped with Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce and Chocolate Sauce
Crepe Suzette$8.95
Melted Butter and Brown Sugar topped with Powdered Sugar, our House Gelato and drizzled with Orange Reduction
Crepe Wrap Box$16.00
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Sweet Corn

Steak Tacos

Stromboli

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Chicken Pasta

Avocado Toast

Cucumber Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston