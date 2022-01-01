Crepes in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve crepes
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Nutella Crepe
|$6.95
Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar
|Aumiel Crepe
|$7.95
Peanut Butter, Bananas, Toasted Almonds, Honey and powder sugar.
|Lemon Custard Crepe
|$7.95
Creme Brulee paste, Lemon Reduction sauce, Vanilla Custard and powder sugar.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Canary Café
4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston
|Nutella Hazelnut Crepe
|$9.00
Crepe with nutella filling covered with toasted hazelnuts and shaved chocolate, dusted with and candied orange zest.
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Chicken & Spinach Crepe
|$10.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
|Breakfast Crepe
|$10.95
Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese
|Crepe au Miel
|$8.95
Peanut Butter, Toasted Almonds and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar, more Toasted Almonds and Honey
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Saigon Crepe Spring Rolls
|$10.95
Savory rice flour & turmeric sizzling crepe with braised pork belly, shrimp, bean sprouts, onions, green onions wrapped with rice paper, lettuce, and mint. Served with Vietnamese Vinaigrette. (Qty 2)
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston
|Coco's Crepe
|$8.95
Strawberries topped with Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce and Chocolate Sauce
|Crepe Suzette
|$8.95
Melted Butter and Brown Sugar topped with Powdered Sugar, our House Gelato and drizzled with Orange Reduction
|Crepe Wrap Box
|$16.00