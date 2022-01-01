Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy beef in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve crispy beef

Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Beef Taco Dinner$14.00
3 Beef picadillo tacos w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh jalapeños & mantequilla.
More about Studewood Cantine
Banner pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL

14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KID No.4 ONE Crispy Beef Taco$5.55
Ground beef. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
Main pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS

1431 W 26th St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KID No.4 ONE Crispy Beef Taco$5.55
Ground beef. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
Ninfa's image

 

Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Ground Beef Crispy Taco$6.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Served With Rice & Beans
More about Ninfa's
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer image

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Corn or Soft Flour Beef or Chicken Taco$4.00
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

