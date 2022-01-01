Crispy beef in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve crispy beef
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Crispy Beef Taco Dinner
|$14.00
3 Beef picadillo tacos w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh jalapeños & mantequilla.
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON
|KID No.4 ONE Crispy Beef Taco
|$5.55
Ground beef. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
1431 W 26th St, Houston
|KID No.4 ONE Crispy Beef Taco
|$5.55
Ground beef. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Ninfa's
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Kid's Ground Beef Crispy Taco
|$6.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Served With Rice & Beans