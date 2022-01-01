Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Crispy Taco Plate$5.95
Single Crispy Beef Taco with taco meat, lettuce, and tomato. Served with choice of side item.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Crispy Taco Plate$5.95
Single Crispy Beef Taco with taco meat, lettuce, and tomato. Served with choice of side item.
More about Los Tios
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Beef Taco Dinner$14.00
3 Beef picadillo tacos w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh jalapeños & mantequilla.
More about Studewood Cantine
Main pic

 

Armandos

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tacos$15.00
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, steak, or ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato and cheeses
More about Armandos
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Crispy Taco Dinner$11.95
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
HB Crispy Eggplant Tacos$14.00
House-made avocado tortilla, Napa & purple cabbage slaw, house-made spicy pickled vegetables topped with chipotle drizzle
*Vegetarian
*Nut-Free
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
Banner pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL

14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tacos$8.55
Filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, or guacamole.
KID No.4 ONE Crispy Beef Taco$5.55
Ground beef. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Crispy Tacos$8.55
Filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, or guacamole.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
Main pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS

1431 W 26th St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tacos$8.55
Filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, or guacamole.
KID No.4 ONE Crispy Beef Taco$5.55
Ground beef. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
Tony's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant

2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
Takeout
Child #1 (Crispy Taco)$5.95
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Taco A la Carte$5.42
With your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Antonios Mexican Grille
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS CRISPY TACO$6.69
Taco Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese
CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS$15.95
Two Tacos of Crispy Negra Modelo beer battered fried shrimp and spicy coleslaw
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Ninfa's image

 

Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
A La Carte Crispy Taco$4.50
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese
Kid's Ground Beef Crispy Taco$6.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Served With Rice & Beans
More about Ninfa's
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco - Classic Crispy$3.50
Kid - Crispy Taco Chicken$4.95
Taco - Classic Crispy Chicken$3.50
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer image

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy and Soft Tacos (Dozen)$52.00
Served with rice, beans, chips & salsa
Crispy Corn or Soft Flour Beef or Chicken Taco$4.00
Crispy or Soft Tacos (Chicken)$12.00
Three chicken tacos, stuffed with lettuce, tomato and grated cheese, served with rice and refried beans
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
Banner pic

 

Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant

3601 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid Crispy Taco$6.00
chicken or beef mini taquitos served with rice, beans and chile con queso
More about Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Tacos$16.00
Beef Picadillo tacos, lettuce, tomato
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Crispy Taco Plate$5.95
Single Crispy Beef Taco with taco meat, lettuce, and tomato. Served with choice of side item.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Crispy Taco Plate$5.95
Single Crispy Beef Taco with taco meat, lettuce, and tomato. Served with choice of side item.
More about Los Tios

