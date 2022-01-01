Crispy tacos in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve crispy tacos
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Kids Crispy Taco Plate
|$5.95
Single Crispy Beef Taco with taco meat, lettuce, and tomato. Served with choice of side item.
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Crispy Beef Taco Dinner
|$14.00
3 Beef picadillo tacos w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh jalapeños & mantequilla.
Armandos
2630 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Crispy Tacos
|$15.00
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, steak, or ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato and cheeses
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Two Crispy Taco Dinner
|$11.95
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Crispy Eggplant Tacos
|$14.00
House-made avocado tortilla, Napa & purple cabbage slaw, house-made spicy pickled vegetables topped with chipotle drizzle
*Vegetarian
*Nut-Free
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON
|Crispy Tacos
|$8.55
Filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, or guacamole.
|KID No.4 ONE Crispy Beef Taco
|$5.55
Ground beef. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
1431 W 26th St, Houston
Tony's Mexican Restaurant
2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON
|Child #1 (Crispy Taco)
|$5.95
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Crispy Taco A la Carte
|$5.42
With your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo.
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|KIDS CRISPY TACO
|$6.69
Taco Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese
|CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS
|$15.95
Two Tacos of Crispy Negra Modelo beer battered fried shrimp and spicy coleslaw
Ninfa's
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|A La Carte Crispy Taco
|$4.50
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese
|Kid's Ground Beef Crispy Taco
|$6.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Served With Rice & Beans
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Taco - Classic Crispy
|$3.50
|Kid - Crispy Taco Chicken
|$4.95
|Taco - Classic Crispy Chicken
|$3.50
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Crispy and Soft Tacos (Dozen)
|$52.00
Served with rice, beans, chips & salsa
|Crispy Corn or Soft Flour Beef or Chicken Taco
|$4.00
|Crispy or Soft Tacos (Chicken)
|$12.00
Three chicken tacos, stuffed with lettuce, tomato and grated cheese, served with rice and refried beans
Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
3601 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Kid Crispy Taco
|$6.00
chicken or beef mini taquitos served with rice, beans and chile con queso
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
9005 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Crispy Tacos
|$16.00
Beef Picadillo tacos, lettuce, tomato
