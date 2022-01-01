Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tofu in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks image

 

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD

3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Glazed Lemongrass Crispy Tofu Spring Rolls$6.95
Crispy Tofu wrapped with rice paper, vermicelli, cucumber, lettuce, and mint. Served with our peanut dipping sauce. (Qty 2)
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet - Memorial

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
HB Crispy Organic Curry Tofu$17.00
Brown rice, walnut coconut curry, French green beans, cherry tomatoes, served with pita
*Vegan
HB Crispy Tofu Quesadillas$16.00
HB Organic Crispy Tofu Banh Mi Baguette with Chips$16.00
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet - Memorial
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY TOFU$5.00
PERFECT CRISPY TOFU CHUNKS ACCOMPANIED WITH GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
Consumer pic

 

Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B

1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY TOFU SOYU$16.00
More about Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Xin Chao

2310 Decatur St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Crispy Noodles (vegan)$18.00
More about Xin Chao
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY TOFU$5.00
PERFECT CRISPY TOFU CHUNKS ACCOMPANIED WITH GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY
More about Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

