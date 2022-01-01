Crispy tofu in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve crispy tofu
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD
3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Glazed Lemongrass Crispy Tofu Spring Rolls
|$6.95
Crispy Tofu wrapped with rice paper, vermicelli, cucumber, lettuce, and mint. Served with our peanut dipping sauce. (Qty 2)
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet - Memorial
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet - Memorial
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Crispy Organic Curry Tofu
|$17.00
Brown rice, walnut coconut curry, French green beans, cherry tomatoes, served with pita
*Vegan
|HB Crispy Tofu Quesadillas
|$16.00
|HB Organic Crispy Tofu Banh Mi Baguette with Chips
|$16.00
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|CRISPY TOFU
|$5.00
PERFECT CRISPY TOFU CHUNKS ACCOMPANIED WITH GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY
More about Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B
Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B
1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B, Houston
|CRISPY TOFU SOYU
|$16.00