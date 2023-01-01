Croissant sandwiches in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches
More about Active Passion
Active Passion
803 Usener Street, Houston
|Goat Cheese Croissant Sandwich
|$10.00
Whipped goat cheese, roasted beets, balsamic reduction, candied walnuts, and arugula.
More about Siphon Coffee
TACOS • SALADS
Siphon Coffee
701 W Alabama St, Houston
|Toasted Turkey Croissant Sandwich
|$8.00
|Toasted Ham Croissant Sandwich
|$8.00
More about Mo' Better Brews
Mo' Better Brews
1201 Southmore Blvd, Houston
|Coltrane Croissant Sandwich
|$15.00
Breakfast sausage, eggs, tomato, sautéed spinach, cheddar cheeze on a croissant (can be made sf)
**Currently served on Ciabatta bread, due to a shortage.
More about Ginger Kale - 6104 Hermann Park Dr
Ginger Kale - 6104 Hermann Park Dr
6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston
|Turkey, Cheese & Pesto Croissant Sandwich
|$9.50
Turkey, Cheese, House Pesto, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a fresh croissant. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
|Egg Croissant Sandwich
|$7.50
Soft Scrambled eggs with chives on a fresh croissant.
|Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
|$9.50
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, on a fresh croissant. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
More about Local Table - Garden Oaks
Local Table - Garden Oaks
2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON
|Croissant Egg Sandwich
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, tomato, cheddar, avocado, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, mixed green salad.