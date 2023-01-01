Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissant sandwiches in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches

Active Passion image

 

Active Passion

803 Usener Street, Houston

Avg 4.9 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Goat Cheese Croissant Sandwich$10.00
Whipped goat cheese, roasted beets, balsamic reduction, candied walnuts, and arugula.
More about Active Passion
Siphon Coffee image

TACOS • SALADS

Siphon Coffee

701 W Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Toasted Turkey Croissant Sandwich$8.00
Toasted Ham Croissant Sandwich$8.00
More about Siphon Coffee
Item pic

 

Mo' Better Brews

1201 Southmore Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coltrane Croissant Sandwich$15.00
Breakfast sausage, eggs, tomato, sautéed spinach, cheddar cheeze on a croissant (can be made sf)
**Currently served on Ciabatta bread, due to a shortage.
More about Mo' Better Brews
Item pic

 

Ginger Kale - 6104 Hermann Park Dr

6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey, Cheese & Pesto Croissant Sandwich$9.50
Turkey, Cheese, House Pesto, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a fresh croissant. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Egg Croissant Sandwich$7.50
Soft Scrambled eggs with chives on a fresh croissant.
Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich$9.50
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, on a fresh croissant. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
More about Ginger Kale - 6104 Hermann Park Dr
Consumer pic

 

Local Table - Garden Oaks

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Egg Sandwich$13.00
Scrambled eggs, tomato, cheddar, avocado, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, mixed green salad.
More about Local Table - Garden Oaks
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - San Felipe

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Croissant Sandwich$10.25
croissant with tomatoes, field greens, feta crumbles, and egg.
More about Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - San Felipe

