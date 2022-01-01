Cupcakes in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve cupcakes
A Moveable Feast
9341 Katy Fwy, Houston
|German Chocolate Cupcake
|$4.70
|Vegan Chocolate Cupcake
|$4.70
Vegan
|Hummingbird Cupcake
|$4.70
Local Foods Heights
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.00
Vegan carrot cake cupcake with coconut "cream cheese" icing
PIZZA • TACOS
Click Virtual Food Hall
4901 Rose Street, Houston
|German Chocolate Pecan Cupcake
|$3.50
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Vegan Carrot Cupcake
|$4.00
nut-less, vegan carrot cake, with "buttercream" icing
Veegos - Westchase District
10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Carrot Cupcake
|$3.50
Local Foods Upper Kirby
2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON
|Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.00
Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake with Vegan Buttercream
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|Chocolate Cupcakes, Father's Day
|$4.25
Cupcake wrapper designs may vary. Designs may vary, unless otherwise specified. Available in Chocolate and Vanilla. (no nuts)
|Vanilla Cupcakes, Halloween
|$4.50
Cupcake wrapper designs may vary. Available in Chocolate and Vanilla. (no nuts)
|Astros Chocolate Cupcakes
|$4.50
Astros cupcakes are always a winner. Cupcake wrapper designs may vary. (no nuts)