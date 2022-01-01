Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve cupcakes

Item pic

 

A Moveable Feast

9341 Katy Fwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
German Chocolate Cupcake$4.70
*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.
Vegan Chocolate Cupcake$4.70
Vegan
*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.
Hummingbird Cupcake$4.70
*Subject to Availability, stock varies from day to day.
More about A Moveable Feast
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods Heights

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.00
Vegan carrot cake cupcake with coconut "cream cheese" icing
More about Local Foods Heights
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS

Click Virtual Food Hall

4901 Rose Street, Houston

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
German Chocolate Pecan Cupcake$3.50
More about Click Virtual Food Hall
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods Rice Village/LFM

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Carrot Cupcake$4.00
nut-less, vegan carrot cake, with "buttercream" icing
More about Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
Veegos image

 

Veegos - Westchase District

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2040 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cupcake$3.50
More about Veegos - Westchase District
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods Upper Kirby

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.00
Vegan Carrot Cake Cupcake with Vegan Buttercream
More about Local Foods Upper Kirby
Item pic

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cupcakes, Father's Day$4.25
Cupcake wrapper designs may vary. Designs may vary, unless otherwise specified. Available in Chocolate and Vanilla. (no nuts)
Vanilla Cupcakes, Halloween$4.50
Cupcake wrapper designs may vary. Available in Chocolate and Vanilla. (no nuts)
Astros Chocolate Cupcakes$4.50
Astros cupcakes are always a winner. Cupcake wrapper designs may vary. (no nuts)
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Take The Cake

5700 Hwy 6 N #250, Houton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Out Cupcake$4.00
More about Take The Cake

