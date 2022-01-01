Curry chicken in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve curry chicken

Chicken Curry image

 

5411 Empanadas

309 Gray St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Curry$2.99
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apple.
More about 5411 Empanadas
Mozambik South African Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mozambik South African Kitchen

5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (4882 reviews)
Takeout
South African Curry - Chicken$16.00
Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.
More about Mozambik South African Kitchen
Item pic

 

Agnes Cafe & Provisions

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Sandwich$12.00
ginger turmeric aioli, chutney, cashews, raisins, cilantro, brioche, with choice of side salad or chips
More about Agnes Cafe & Provisions
da Gama MKT Heights image

 

da Gama MKT Heights

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mum's Chicken Curry (GF)$16.00
braised chicken, tomato-coconut milk curry masala
More about da Gama MKT Heights
INFERNAL CHICKEN CURRY image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House-SH

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
INFERNAL CHICKEN CURRY$15.00
MAMA TRAN’S CHICKEN & POTATO COCONUT CURRY BISQUE. A JNH FAVORITE FOR 20+ YEARS
More about Jenni's Noodle House-SH
OPORTO fooding house & wine image

 

OPORTO fooding house & wine

125 West Gray, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry Empanadas$14.00
curried chicken/ flaky pastry/ green herb aioli
More about OPORTO fooding house & wine
Lúa Viet Kitchen image

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry$13.99
Hand-carved Red Bird Farm's chicken breast simmered in coconut curry with celery, onions, mushrooms and glass noodle. Served with jasmine rice and scallion oil.
Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanuts, and jalapeño.
Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor.
Allergy: Peanut & Gluten.
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen
438e9bc1-fdf1-4be3-b362-8c8dd48d5448 image

 

Yi Peng Thai Dining

798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken$19.00
Coconut green curry w/ Thai eggplant, bamboo shoot, sweet basil
More about Yi Peng Thai Dining
INFERNAL CHICKEN CURRY image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
INFERNAL CHICKEN CURRY$15.00
MAMA TRAN’S CHICKEN & POTATO COCONUT CURRY BISQUE. A JNH FAVORITE FOR 20+ YEARS
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
Restaurant banner

 

Reggae Hut Café

4814 Almeda Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken$11.99
A Jamaican favorite slow cooked in a tasty curry sauce
More about Reggae Hut Café
Consumer pic

 

Lucian's Caribbean Grill

1035 Clear Lake Blvd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken$14.00
Boneless chicken braised in a Guayanese curry sauce.
More about Lucian's Caribbean Grill

