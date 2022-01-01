Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Custard in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve custard

Item pic

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Custard Crepe$7.95
Creme Brulee paste, Lemon Reduction sauce, Vanilla Custard and powder sugar.
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee image

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Custard$8.95
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Consumer pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery

11980 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING & CUSTARD$4.00
Home Made Bread Pudding with Bird's green custard
More about The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee image

 

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Custard$8.95
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Item pic

 

Nara Washington

4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice w/ Custard$6.95
thai custard over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds
More about Nara Washington
Roka Akor | Houston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Houston

2929 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Green Tea Custard$8.00
with Caramelized Banana
More about Roka Akor | Houston
Nara Thai image

 

Nara Thai

850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice w/ Custard$6.95
More about Nara Thai
Item pic

 

Nara Thai

2111 Fannin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice w/ Custard$6.95
Thai custard over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds
More about Nara Thai

