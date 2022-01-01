Custard in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve custard
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Lemon Custard Crepe
|$7.95
Creme Brulee paste, Lemon Reduction sauce, Vanilla Custard and powder sugar.
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Lemon Custard
|$8.95
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
11980 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|BREAD PUDDING & CUSTARD
|$4.00
Home Made Bread Pudding with Bird's green custard
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston
|Lemon Custard
|$8.95
Nara Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Sticky Rice w/ Custard
|$6.95
thai custard over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Roka Akor | Houston
2929 Weslayan St, Houston
|Baked Green Tea Custard
|$8.00
with Caramelized Banana