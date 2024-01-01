Dosa in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve dosa
Shiv Sagar
6662 Southwest Fwy, Houston
|Butter Sada Dosa
|$6.99
Dosa layered with butter
|Rava Masala Dosa
|$8.49
Dosa made with semolina and rice flour and traditional masalas
|Spring Dosa
|$9.99
Dosa stuffed with chopped vegetables
Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Table Foods, Curry Dosa Chips
|$5.50
|Table Foods, Original Dosa Chips
|$5.50