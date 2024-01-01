Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dosa in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve dosa

Shiv Sagar

6662 Southwest Fwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Butter Sada Dosa$6.99
Dosa layered with butter
Rava Masala Dosa$8.49
Dosa made with semolina and rice flour and traditional masalas
Spring Dosa$9.99
Dosa stuffed with chopped vegetables
More about Shiv Sagar
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods Rice Village/LFM

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Table Foods, Curry Dosa Chips$5.50
Table Foods, Original Dosa Chips$5.50
More about Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
Paradise Biryani Grill

1801 South Dairy Ashford Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Onion Masala Dosa$5.99
More about Paradise Biryani Grill

