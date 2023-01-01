Drunken noodles in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve drunken noodles
Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)
|$13.95
Hand cut flat noodle, eggs, bell pepper, tomato, onions, basil
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Drunken Noodles
|$18.00
Pad Kee Mao: Stir Fried big rice noodles with Chicken, Shrimp (+2$) or Combo (+3$). and Thai basil, Thai Chili, Chinese Broccoli, Bamboo Shoot, Onion and Cabbage.