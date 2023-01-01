Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Item pic

 

Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street

2020 Louisiana Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)$13.95
Hand cut flat noodle, eggs, bell pepper, tomato, onions, basil
More about Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
Drunken Noodles image

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Drunken Noodles$18.00
Pad Kee Mao: Stir Fried big rice noodles with Chicken, Shrimp (+2$) or Combo (+3$). and Thai basil, Thai Chili, Chinese Broccoli, Bamboo Shoot, Onion and Cabbage.
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Main pic

 

Thai Garden Restaurant & Bar

6324 Richmond Avenue, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Noodles$14.95
Drunken Noodles
More about Thai Garden Restaurant & Bar

Neighborhood Map

Map

Map

