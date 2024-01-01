Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dum biryani in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve dum biryani

Desi District Houston - 11129 Westheimer Rd

11129 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Chicken-Dum Biryani$13.99
Veg-Dum Biryani$11.99
Paradise Biryani Grill

1801 South Dairy Ashford Road, Houston

Paneer Dum Biryani - Family Pack$29.99
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of Paneer, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished onions and lemon.
Chicken Dum Biryani$13.99
Veg Dum Biryani$11.99
