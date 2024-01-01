Dum biryani in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve dum biryani
More about Desi District Houston - 11129 Westheimer Rd
Desi District Houston - 11129 Westheimer Rd
11129 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Chicken-Dum Biryani
|$13.99
|Veg-Dum Biryani
|$11.99
More about Paradise Biryani Grill
Paradise Biryani Grill
1801 South Dairy Ashford Road, Houston
|Paneer Dum Biryani - Family Pack
|$29.99
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of Paneer, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished onions and lemon.
|Chicken Dum Biryani
|$13.99
|Veg Dum Biryani
|$11.99