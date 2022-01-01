Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumpling soup in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve dumpling soup

Item pic

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Dumpling Soup$8.00
Your choice of dumplings in housemade chicken broth topped with green onions, bok choy not included
Dumpling Noodle Soup (水餃麵)$12.00
Your choice of dumplings served with your choice of noodles in a housemade chicken soup, topped with green onions.
More about Dumpling Haus
Consumer pic

 

The Fish

309 Gray St, Suite 107, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup and Dumplings$8.99
More about The Fish
Sushi Pop image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop - Houston

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Dumpling Udon Soup$11.99
Udon noodles in chicken broth and assorted veggies, and 4 dumplings (chicken)
More about Sushi Pop - Houston
Viet Dumpling Soup image

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Việt Dumpling Soup Hoanh Thanh$9.99
Hand-crafted dumplings with Compart Duroc pork and Admiral's shrimp with blanched bok choy.
Garnish: Cilantro, scallion, crispy shallots, and a dash of sesame oil.
Allergy: Gluten, Shellfish, & Sesame
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
Item pic

 

Fung's Kitchen - 7320 Southwest Freeway

7320 Southwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Soup Dumplings$6.95
Steamed Pork Soup Dumplings (4pcs)
More about Fung's Kitchen - 7320 Southwest Freeway

