Dumpling soup in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve dumpling soup
More about Dumpling Haus
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Dumpling Haus
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston
|Dumpling Soup
|$8.00
Your choice of dumplings in housemade chicken broth topped with green onions, bok choy not included
|Dumpling Noodle Soup (水餃麵)
|$12.00
Your choice of dumplings served with your choice of noodles in a housemade chicken soup, topped with green onions.
More about Sushi Pop - Houston
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop - Houston
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Dumpling Udon Soup
|$11.99
Udon noodles in chicken broth and assorted veggies, and 4 dumplings (chicken)
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Việt Dumpling Soup Hoanh Thanh
|$9.99
Hand-crafted dumplings with Compart Duroc pork and Admiral's shrimp with blanched bok choy.
Garnish: Cilantro, scallion, crispy shallots, and a dash of sesame oil.
Allergy: Gluten, Shellfish, & Sesame