Dumplings in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

DIM SUM

One Dim Sum

510 Gray St., Houston

Avg 4.1 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Dumplings$6.00
Pan-Fried Shrimp & Chicken Dumplings$6.50
Shrimp & Chives Dumplings$7.00
More about One Dim Sum
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood image

 

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood

4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Dumplings$6.00
More about Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
Pork Dumplings image

FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Coconut

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Dumplings$13.00
house made wonton wrapper, pan seared, drizzled with house made chili oil, sweet soy, crispy garlic, sliced peppers, and scallions
contains: wheat allium capsicum soy
More about The Toasted Coconut
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Dumpling Soup$8.00
Your choice of dumplings in housemade chicken broth topped with green onions, bok choy not included
FROZEN PORK DUMPLINGS$20.00
20 Frozen Pork Dumplings to take home!
FROZEN VEGAN DUMPLINGS$20.00
20 Frozen Vegan Dumplings to take home!
More about Dumpling Haus
Pork Dumplings image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

UB Preserv

1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Dumplings$9.00
soy . chili . black vinegar . crispy shallot
(5 dumplings per order)
More about UB Preserv
a1e0bba8-0d4b-4b9f-a040-c13b18fc2999 image

 

Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen

2503 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pork Dumplings - 5 Pcs$5.50
Deep fried pork dumplings w/ ginger-soy dipping sauce
More about Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
Steamed Dumplings image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Steam Dumplings$7.00
Crispy Dumplings$9.00
Crispy pork dumplings served with chili lime soy sauce.
Kids Fried Dumplings$7.00
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
A9. Pork Dumplings (8) image

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
A9. Pork Dumplings (8)$5.95
More about Chow Wok Houston
Korean Braised Beef & Dumplings image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Georgia James

1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (4889 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Braised Goat and Dumplings$18.00
The Underbelly classic.
Korean Braised Beef & Dumplings$12.00
A take on the Underbelly classic.
* Microwaveable * NOT OVEN SAFE *
More about Georgia James
DISCO DUMPLINGS image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni’s Noodle House-Shepherd

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DISCO DUMPLINGS$6.00
CHOICE OF 5 HANDWRAPPED VEGETABLES, PORK OR CHICKEN DUMPLINGS STEAMED OR CRISPY. SIDE HOMEMADE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY SAUCE.
TEASER DUMPLINGS$3.00
CHOICE OF 2 HANDWRAPPED VEGTABLE, PORK, OR CHICKEN DUMPLINGS. STEAMED OR CRISPY, SIDE HOMEMADE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY
More about Jenni’s Noodle House-Shepherd
Pork Dumplings image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

OhMyGogi!

2616 Blodgett St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (293 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Dumplings$6.00
Fried Pork & Veggie Dumplings, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Sauce
More about OhMyGogi!
Item pic

 

Nua Thai Restaurant

2020 Louisiana Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Dumpling$7.95
Steamed Chicken Dumpling served with sweet soy garlic vinaigrette sauce
Tulip Dumpling$6.95
Homemade Thai Style steamed chicken and shrimp dumpling, garlic sauce vinaigrette
Vegetable Dumpling$6.95
More about Nua Thai Restaurant
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

2400 Mid Ln, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1879 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Dumplings - Bowl$7.95
Chicken & Dumplings - Cup$4.95
More about Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
Soma Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Dumpling$8.00
Veggie Dumpling$8.00
Pork Dumpling$8.00
More about Soma Sushi
Dumplings image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Dumplings$4.99
5pc
Steamed Or Fried
Chicken Or Pork
With ponzu Sauce
More about Sushi Pop
Item pic

 

Nara Washington

4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Dumpling$6.95
4 dumplings made with chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, and water chestnuts served with a soy vinegar sauce
More about Nara Washington
Homemade Dumplings image

 

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Dumplings$9.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, immersed in soy vinegar, topped with sesame seeds.
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Roka Akor | Houston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Houston

2929 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings$15.00
Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings
Lobster and Gulf Shrimp Dumplings$24.00
Lobster and Gulf Shrimp Dumplings
More about Roka Akor | Houston
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Shiitake Edamame Dumpling (Vegan)$13.00
steamed vegetable dumplings, garlic, galangal, cilantro, pickled shiitake
More about Traveler's Table
Item pic

 

Nara Thai

850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Dumpling$7.95
4 dumplings made with chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, and water chestnuts served with a soy vinegar sauce
More about Nara Thai
Nara Thai image

 

Nara Thai

2111 Fannin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Dumpling$7.95
4 dumplings made with chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, and water chestnuts served with a soy vinegar sauce
More about Nara Thai
Viet Dumpling Soup image

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Việt Dumpling Soup Hoanh Thanh$8.99
Hand-crafted dumplings with Compart Duroc pork and Admiral's shrimp with blanched bok choy.
Garnish: Cilantro, scallion, crispy shallots, and a dash of sesame oil.
Allergy: Gluten, Shellfish, & Sesame
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen
Xin Chao image

FRENCH FRIES

Xin Chao

2310 Decatur St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Beef Cheek Dumplings$12.00
More about Xin Chao
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TEASER DUMPLINGS$3.00
CHOICE OF 2 HANDWRAPPED VEGTABLE, PORK, OR CHICKEN DUMPLINGS. STEAMED OR CRISPY, SIDE HOMEMADE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY
SIDE ONE DUMPLING$2.00
ADD ONE DUMPLING, CHICKEN, PORK OR VEGGIE
DISCO DUMPLINGS$6.00
CHOICE OF 5 HANDWRAPPED VEGETABLES, PORK OR CHICKEN DUMPLINGS STEAMED OR CRISPY. SIDE HOMEMADE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY SAUCE.
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Dumpling (4pcs)$6.00
House made steamed dumpling mixed with our chill soy sauce topped with green onion
More about Trinity Street Food
Italian bread dumplings image

 

Theodore Rex

1302 Nance St, Houston

Avg 5 (4666 reviews)
Italian bread dumplings$15.00
whey sauce, greens
More about Theodore Rex

