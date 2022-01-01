Dumplings in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve dumplings
DIM SUM
One Dim Sum
510 Gray St., Houston
|Beef Dumplings
|$6.00
|Pan-Fried Shrimp & Chicken Dumplings
|$6.50
|Shrimp & Chives Dumplings
|$7.00
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Shrimp Dumplings
|$6.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Toasted Coconut
1617 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Pork Dumplings
|$13.00
house made wonton wrapper, pan seared, drizzled with house made chili oil, sweet soy, crispy garlic, sliced peppers, and scallions
contains: wheat allium capsicum soy
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Dumpling Haus
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston
|Dumpling Soup
|$8.00
Your choice of dumplings in housemade chicken broth topped with green onions, bok choy not included
|FROZEN PORK DUMPLINGS
|$20.00
20 Frozen Pork Dumplings to take home!
|FROZEN VEGAN DUMPLINGS
|$20.00
20 Frozen Vegan Dumplings to take home!
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
UB Preserv
1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Pork Dumplings
|$9.00
soy . chili . black vinegar . crispy shallot
(5 dumplings per order)
Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
2503 Bagby St., Houston
|Fried Pork Dumplings - 5 Pcs
|$5.50
Deep fried pork dumplings w/ ginger-soy dipping sauce
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Kids Steam Dumplings
|$7.00
|Crispy Dumplings
|$9.00
Crispy pork dumplings served with chili lime soy sauce.
|Kids Fried Dumplings
|$7.00
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|A9. Pork Dumplings (8)
|$5.95
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Georgia James
1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Korean Braised Goat and Dumplings
|$18.00
The Underbelly classic.
|Korean Braised Beef & Dumplings
|$12.00
A take on the Underbelly classic.
* Microwaveable * NOT OVEN SAFE *
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni’s Noodle House-Shepherd
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|DISCO DUMPLINGS
|$6.00
CHOICE OF 5 HANDWRAPPED VEGETABLES, PORK OR CHICKEN DUMPLINGS STEAMED OR CRISPY. SIDE HOMEMADE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY SAUCE.
|TEASER DUMPLINGS
|$3.00
CHOICE OF 2 HANDWRAPPED VEGTABLE, PORK, OR CHICKEN DUMPLINGS. STEAMED OR CRISPY, SIDE HOMEMADE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
OhMyGogi!
2616 Blodgett St, Houston
|Pork Dumplings
|$6.00
Fried Pork & Veggie Dumplings, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Sauce
Nua Thai Restaurant
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Chicken Dumpling
|$7.95
Steamed Chicken Dumpling served with sweet soy garlic vinaigrette sauce
|Tulip Dumpling
|$6.95
Homemade Thai Style steamed chicken and shrimp dumpling, garlic sauce vinaigrette
|Vegetable Dumpling
|$6.95
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
2400 Mid Ln, Houston
|Chicken & Dumplings - Bowl
|$7.95
|Chicken & Dumplings - Cup
|$4.95
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Soma Sushi
4820 Washington Ave., Houston
|Beef Dumpling
|$8.00
|Veggie Dumpling
|$8.00
|Pork Dumpling
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Dumplings
|$4.99
5pc
Steamed Or Fried
Chicken Or Pork
With ponzu Sauce
Nara Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Thai Dumpling
|$6.95
4 dumplings made with chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, and water chestnuts served with a soy vinegar sauce
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St., Houston
|Homemade Dumplings
|$9.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, immersed in soy vinegar, topped with sesame seeds.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Roka Akor | Houston
2929 Weslayan St, Houston
|Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings
|$15.00
Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings
|Lobster and Gulf Shrimp Dumplings
|$24.00
Lobster and Gulf Shrimp Dumplings
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Traveler's Table
520 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Shiitake Edamame Dumpling (Vegan)
|$13.00
steamed vegetable dumplings, garlic, galangal, cilantro, pickled shiitake
Nara Thai
850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston
|Thai Dumpling
|$7.95
4 dumplings made with chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, and water chestnuts served with a soy vinegar sauce
Nara Thai
2111 Fannin St, Houston
|Thai Dumpling
|$7.95
4 dumplings made with chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, and water chestnuts served with a soy vinegar sauce
Lúa Viet Kitchen
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Việt Dumpling Soup Hoanh Thanh
|$8.99
Hand-crafted dumplings with Compart Duroc pork and Admiral's shrimp with blanched bok choy.
Garnish: Cilantro, scallion, crispy shallots, and a dash of sesame oil.
Allergy: Gluten, Shellfish, & Sesame
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
602 E 20th St, Houston
|TEASER DUMPLINGS
|$3.00
CHOICE OF 2 HANDWRAPPED VEGTABLE, PORK, OR CHICKEN DUMPLINGS. STEAMED OR CRISPY, SIDE HOMEMADE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY
|SIDE ONE DUMPLING
|$2.00
ADD ONE DUMPLING, CHICKEN, PORK OR VEGGIE
|DISCO DUMPLINGS
|$6.00
CHOICE OF 5 HANDWRAPPED VEGETABLES, PORK OR CHICKEN DUMPLINGS STEAMED OR CRISPY. SIDE HOMEMADE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY SAUCE.
Trinity Street Food
5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston
|Spicy Dumpling (4pcs)
|$6.00
House made steamed dumpling mixed with our chill soy sauce topped with green onion