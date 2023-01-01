Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg custard in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve egg custard

Item pic

 

The Rice Box - Rice village - 5504 Morningside Dr

5504 Morningside Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Custard Buns$4.99
Sweet egg custard bun! Inspired by the dim sum classic, our egg custard bun (奶黄包 nai huang bao)is AMAZING! A perfect end to any meal, this delicious pastry is totally made in house and steamed to perfection. Two to an order! Contains milk, wheat, egg and cannot be modified. Enjoy!
More about The Rice Box - Rice village - 5504 Morningside Dr
Banner pic

 

Ocean Palace - 11215 Bellaire Blvd

11215 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Custard Tart$5.75
Bánh Trứng
酥 皮 雞 蛋 撻
More about Ocean Palace - 11215 Bellaire Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Curry Chicken

Milkshakes

Roast Duck

Nigiri

Pork Ribs

Hummus

Falafel Pitas

Shrimp Scampi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston