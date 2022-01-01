Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg fried rice in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve egg fried rice

One Dim Sum image

DIM SUM

One Dim Sum

510 Gray St., Houston

Avg 4.1 (991 reviews)
Egg Fried Rice$7.00
More about One Dim Sum
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Egg Fried Rice$2.50
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
F4. Egg Fried Rice$5.75
Plain Fried Rice w/ Egg
Egg Fried Rice Party Tray$21.00
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Item pic

 

AGA'S RESTAURANT & CATERING

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg Fried Rice$9.99
Basmati rice prepared with mixed vegetables and eggs.
More about AGA'S RESTAURANT & CATERING
Item pic

 

Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SIDE EGG FRIED RICE$4.00
SIDE EGG FRIED RICE$4.00
More about Morning Side Thai
Lúa Viet Kitchen image

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Fried Rice w/Crispy Egg Roll Com Chien$8.99
Seasoned rice wok-tossed with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, egg, broccoli, and carrots. Choice of crispy pork or vegan roll.
Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Soy, & Sesame.
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

