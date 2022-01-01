Egg fried rice in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve egg fried rice
DIM SUM
One Dim Sum
510 Gray St., Houston
|Egg Fried Rice
|$7.00
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Cup Egg Fried Rice
|$2.50
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|F4. Egg Fried Rice
|$5.75
Plain Fried Rice w/ Egg
|Egg Fried Rice Party Tray
|$21.00
AGA'S RESTAURANT & CATERING
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Egg Fried Rice
|$9.99
Basmati rice prepared with mixed vegetables and eggs.
Morning Side Thai
2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston
|SIDE EGG FRIED RICE
|$4.00
Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Kid's Fried Rice w/Crispy Egg Roll Com Chien
|$8.99
Seasoned rice wok-tossed with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, egg, broccoli, and carrots. Choice of crispy pork or vegan roll.
Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Soy, & Sesame.