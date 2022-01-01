Egg rolls in Houston

Crispy Pork Eggroll Vermicelli severed with salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots.

Garnish: Crispy shallot, roasted peanut, and scallion oil.

Red Perilla taste notes: Earthy and bold with a mint & basil flavor combination.

Allergy: Egg, Gluten Peanut, and Soy

