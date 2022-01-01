Egg rolls in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve egg rolls
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
05 - Krab Kingz (Antoine)
6600 Antoine Dr, Houston
|Egg Rolls (3)
|$4.99
07 - Krab Kingz (Old Spanish Trail)
3602 Old Spanish Trail, Houston
|Egg Rolls (3)
|$4.99
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Chinese Egg Rolls
|$4.00
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay on the Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Smoked brisket, bell pepper,
cheddar cheese and sweet chili sauce
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|2 Egg Rolls
|$3.75
Pork & Shrimp Eggrolls with Shredded Taro, Carrots, Glass Noodles, Jicama and Onions. Served with our traditional dipping Vietnamese Vinagrette
|12 Veggie Egg Rolls
|$14.75
|12 Egg Rolls
|$19.75
Kim Son - Houston
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Vietnamese Egg Roll V-Bowl
|$11.45
|Pork & Vietnamese Egg Rolls V-Bowl
|$14.95
|Veggie Egg Roll
|$10.95
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston
|Egg Rolls (3)
|$4.99
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|A3. Shrimp Egg Rolls (2)
|$3.75
|A2. Vegetable Egg Roll (1)
|$1.35
|A4. Chicken Egg Roll (1)
|$1.35
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Magic Cup Cafe
11724 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|Veggie Egg Rolls
|$4.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Vegetarian Egg rolls
|$4.99
|Vietnamese Pork egg rolls
|$5.99
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay Market Square
218 Travis Street, Houston
|Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Smoked brisket, bell pepper,
cheddar cheese and sweet chili sauce
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
LA Burgers and Daiquiris
3755 N MacGregor, Houston
|Boudin Egg Roll
|$3.69
Egg Roll stuffed with everything that you love about boudin!
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St., Houston
|Street Egg Rolls
|$10.00
Pork and taro fried eggrolls, green leaf, pickles carrot/daikon radish, nuoc mam (fish sauce) for dipping
SEAFOOD
Lone Star Seafood
10990 Fuqua St, houston
|Boudin Egg Rolls(2)
|$5.49
|Egg Roll (4)
|$4.75
(4) Egg rolls fried made with pork and vegetables
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky's Pub
17754 Katy FWY, Houston
|Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
|$9.95
Lúa Viet Kitchen
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Crispy Pork Egg Rolls Bun Cha Gio
|$13.99
Crispy Pork Eggroll Vermicelli severed with salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Crispy shallot, roasted peanut, and scallion oil.
Red Perilla taste notes: Earthy and bold with a mint & basil flavor combination.
Allergy: Egg, Gluten Peanut, and Soy
|Kid's Fried Rice w/Crispy Egg Roll Com Chien
|$8.99
Seasoned rice wok-tossed with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, egg, broccoli, and carrots. Choice of crispy pork or vegan roll.
Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Soy, & Sesame.