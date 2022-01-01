Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve egg rolls

05 - Krab Kingz - Antoine image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

05 - Krab Kingz (Antoine)

6600 Antoine Dr, Houston

Avg 4.3 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Rolls (3)$4.99
More about 05 - Krab Kingz (Antoine)
Krab Kingz - Old Spanish Trail image

 

07 - Krab Kingz (Old Spanish Trail)

3602 Old Spanish Trail, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Rolls (3)$4.99
More about 07 - Krab Kingz (Old Spanish Trail)
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood image

 

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood

4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chinese Egg Rolls$4.00
More about Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay on the Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$9.00
Smoked brisket, bell pepper,
cheddar cheese and sweet chili sauce
More about Hearsay on the Green
Item pic

 

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks

3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Egg Rolls$3.75
Pork & Shrimp Eggrolls with Shredded Taro, Carrots, Glass Noodles, Jicama and Onions. Served with our traditional dipping Vietnamese Vinagrette
12 Veggie Egg Rolls$14.75
12 Egg Rolls$19.75
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Egg Roll V-Bowl$11.45
Pork & Vietnamese Egg Rolls V-Bowl$14.95
Veggie Egg Roll$10.95
More about Kim Son - Houston
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings image

 

Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings

12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls (3)$4.99
More about Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
A3. Shrimp Egg Rolls (2) image

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
A3. Shrimp Egg Rolls (2)$3.75
A2. Vegetable Egg Roll (1)$1.35
A4. Chicken Egg Roll (1)$1.35
More about Chow Wok Houston
Magic Cup Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Magic Cup Cafe

11724 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Egg Rolls$4.50
More about Magic Cup Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Egg rolls$4.99
Vietnamese Pork egg rolls$5.99
More about Sushi Pop
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay Market Square

218 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$9.00
Smoked brisket, bell pepper,
cheddar cheese and sweet chili sauce
More about Hearsay Market Square
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

LA Burgers and Daiquiris

3755 N MacGregor, Houston

Avg 3.7 (249 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boudin Egg Roll$3.69
Egg Roll stuffed with everything that you love about boudin!
More about LA Burgers and Daiquiris
Street Egg Rolls image

 

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Egg Rolls$10.00
Pork and taro fried eggrolls, green leaf, pickles carrot/daikon radish, nuoc mam (fish sauce) for dipping
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Egg Roll (4) image

SEAFOOD

Lone Star Seafood

10990 Fuqua St, houston

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boudin Egg Rolls(2)$5.49
Egg Roll (4)$4.75
(4) Egg rolls fried made with pork and vegetables
More about Lone Star Seafood
Lucky's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky's Pub

17754 Katy FWY, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1190 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$9.95
More about Lucky's Pub
Lúa Viet Kitchen image

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Pork Egg Rolls Bun Cha Gio$13.99
Crispy Pork Eggroll Vermicelli severed with salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Crispy shallot, roasted peanut, and scallion oil.
Red Perilla taste notes: Earthy and bold with a mint & basil flavor combination.
Allergy: Egg, Gluten Peanut, and Soy
Kid's Fried Rice w/Crispy Egg Roll Com Chien$8.99
Seasoned rice wok-tossed with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, egg, broccoli, and carrots. Choice of crispy pork or vegan roll.
Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Soy, & Sesame.
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Enchiladas

Mahi Mahi

Veggie Rolls

Tarts

Macaroni Salad

Roti

Garlic Naan

Chapati

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston