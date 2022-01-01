Egg sandwiches in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
|Ham & Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
|Avocado Egg Sandwich
|$7.55
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Texas Toast Egg Sandwich
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, tomato, cheddar, avocado, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, mixed green salad.
Greenlane Co
10455 Briar Forest Drive, Houston
|TUESDAY - Chicken, Egg or Tuna Sandwich
|$11.50
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Egg Sandwich
|$7.00
fried egg, bacon, cheddar, english muffin
Franks Grill
4236 HWY 6 N, Houston
|Ham & Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
|Avocado Egg Sandwich
|$7.55
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hanz Diner
185 W Dyna Dr, Houston
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$7.25
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Egg Croissant Sandwich
|$10.25
croissant with tomatoes, field greens, feta crumbles, and egg.
Pena's Donuts & Diner
10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston
|Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich
|$4.25
|Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich
|$4.25
|Turkey Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich
|$4.55
Max's Wine Dive
4720 Washington Ave., Houston
|The Fried Egg Sandwich
|$16.00
Common Bond Brasserie
800 Capitol Street, Houston
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun
Ginger Kale
6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston
|Egg Croissant Sandwich
|$7.50
Soft Scrambled eggs with chives on a fresh croissant.
Bocca
250 Assay Suite 100, Houston
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$15.00
Farm Fresh Egg, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Calabrian Chili Aioli, Arugula, on Ciabatta with House Kettle Chips
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Frank's Grill
12225 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.95
|Avocado Egg Tomatoes Sandwich
|$7.55
|Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.95
Max's Wine Dive
214 Fairview St #2, Houston
|The Fried Egg Sandwich
|$16.00
