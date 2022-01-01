Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$6.95
Ham & Egg Sandwich$6.95
Avocado Egg Sandwich$7.55
More about Frank's Grill
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Texas Toast Egg Sandwich$13.00
Scrambled eggs, tomato, cheddar, avocado, served with herb-roasted new potatoes, mixed green salad.
More about Local Table
Greenlane Co image

 

Greenlane Co

10455 Briar Forest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUESDAY - Chicken, Egg or Tuna Sandwich$11.50
Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
More about Greenlane Co
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun
More about Common Bond Bistro
Egg Sandwich image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$7.00
fried egg, bacon, cheddar, english muffin
More about Brasil
Item pic

 

Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Egg Sandwich$6.95
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$6.95
Avocado Egg Sandwich$7.55
More about Franks Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hanz Diner

185 W Dyna Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$7.25
More about Hanz Diner
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun
More about Common Bond Bistro
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Croissant Sandwich$10.25
croissant with tomatoes, field greens, feta crumbles, and egg.
More about Adair Kitchen
Pena's Donuts & Diner image

 

Pena's Donuts & Diner

10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich$4.25
Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich$4.25
Turkey Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich$4.55
More about Pena's Donuts & Diner
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

4720 Washington Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Fried Egg Sandwich$16.00
5173
More about Max's Wine Dive
Item pic

 

Common Bond Brasserie

800 Capitol Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun
More about Common Bond Brasserie
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
Item pic

 

Ginger Kale

6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg Croissant Sandwich$7.50
Soft Scrambled eggs with chives on a fresh croissant.
More about Ginger Kale
Bocca image

 

Bocca

250 Assay Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$15.00
Farm Fresh Egg, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Calabrian Chili Aioli, Arugula, on Ciabatta with House Kettle Chips
More about Bocca
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Frank's Grill

12225 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1823 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.95
Avocado Egg Tomatoes Sandwich$7.55
Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.95
More about Frank's Grill
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

214 Fairview St #2, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Fried Egg Sandwich$16.00
5173
More about Max's Wine Dive
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

2400 Mid Ln, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1879 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Sandwich$8.25
Pretzel bun, sharp cheddar, & aioli.
More about Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Pork Chops

Waffles

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Flautas

Fish Tacos

Baked Potato Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston