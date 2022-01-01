Eggplant parm in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve eggplant parm
PIZZA • SALADS
Lasagna House
13306 Westheimer, Houston
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$15.99
Breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese, served with linguine topped with tomato sauce.
|Parmigiana Eggplant
|$12.99
|Eggplant and Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.99
Breaded eggplant and chicken breast topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese, served with linguine topped with tomato sauce.
Collina's Italian Cafe- Heights - 502 West 19th Street
502 West 19th Street, Houston
|Eggplant Parm Dinner
|$12.99
Seasoned bread crumbe, mozzarella and a side of rigatoni with marinara
Collina's Italian Cafe - Richmond - 3835 Richmond Avenue
3835 Richmond Avenue, Houston
|Eggplant Parm Dinner
|$12.99
Collina's Italian Cafe - Memorial - 8800 Katy Freeway Suite 109
8800 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$8.99
Eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan and marinara on French bread