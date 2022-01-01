Fajita salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve fajita salad
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.73
Fresh garden salad in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with your choice meat, guacamole, sour cream,cheese, black olives & onions with your choice of dressing.