Fajitas in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve fajitas

Trimmed & Butterflied Beef Fajita - 1 lb image

 

Goode Company Grocers

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Trimmed & Butterflied Beef Fajita - 1 lb$25.00
We heard you! Smaller fajita pack size for when you just need a smaller meal. Make fajitas simple with our tender fajitas that are butterflied and trimmed by our experienced butchers.
More about Goode Company Grocers
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad$16.00
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
More about Local Table
Family Style Fajitas - Combo image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Family Style Fajitas - Combo$85.00
Feeds up to 4. Grilled Fajita Chicken and Fajita Beef with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chili con Queso, House-made Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans and Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios
Family Style Fajitas - Combo image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Family Style Fajitas - Combo$85.00
Feeds up to 4. Grilled Fajita Chicken and Fajita Beef with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chili con Queso, House-made Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans and Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Med Combo Fajitas$38.00
Mesquite grilled beef & chicken. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate garlic butter, w/ rice & beans.
Fajita Enchiladas$15.00
Lrg Combo Fajitas$50.00
Mesquite grilled beef & chicken. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate garlic butter, w/ rice & beans.
More about Studewood Cantine
15. Beef Fajita Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
15. Beef Fajita Taco$3.99
Beef fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
16. Chicken Fajita Taco$3.25
Chicken fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
More about El Rey Taqueria
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Packs - serves 4$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
Fajita Dinner$22.50
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Combo Fajitas - Medium image

 

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Combo Fajitas - Medium$32.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 1
Chicken Fajitas - Large$39.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
Combo Fajitas - Large$48.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
More about The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
Short Rib Fajitas image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

UB Preserv

1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Fajitas$70.00
Sous-Vide Short Ribs . Lettuce . Rice Noodles . Pickled Carrots and Daikon . Nuoc Mam
More about UB Preserv
Fajita Quesadillas image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Backyard Grill

9453 Jones Rd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (5595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Quesadillas$8.99
Beef, chicken, or combo fajita meat and shredded cheese, served with refried beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about The Backyard Grill
Tony's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant

2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Chicken Enchiladas$15.99
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$15.25
Fajitas for 2 Combo$47.75
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant
15. Beef Fajita Taco image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
15. Beef Fajita Taco$3.99
beef fajita topped with lettuce & tomato
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAJITAS BEEF / CHICKEN$24.95
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow image

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow

2222 Ella Blvd, houston

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas X2 Combo$47.75
Chicken fajita quesadillas$15.25
Fajita beef enchiladas$18.50
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow
Small Chicken Fajita Quesadilla image

 

Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$15.00
Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
Fajitas For 4 Mix$75.80
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips
Fajitas For 1 Beef$28.00
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips
More about Ninfa's
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big! Fajita Baked Potato$9.95
Chicken or Beef fajita with butter, bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Fajitas al Carbon image

 

Picos Restaurant

3601 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas al Carbon$32.00
sizzling charbroiled beef, chicken breast or combination of both served with grilled onions and poblano peppers, fresh tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, mexican rice and your choice of beans
More about Picos Restaurant
Tony's Tex-Mex image

 

Tony's Tex-Mex

17790 Katy Freeway, Houston

Avg 4.6 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Fajitas
More about Tony's Tex-Mex
Nana's Restaurant image

 

Nana's Restaurant

4620 W 34th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAJITA BEEF TACO$2.75
FAJITA CHICKEN TACO$2.75
More about Nana's Restaurant
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Beef/Chicken Combo Fajitas
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Chicken Fajitas - Medium image

 

The Original Ninfa's Uptown

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas - Medium$25.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 1
Beef Fajitas - Large$53.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
Combo Fajitas - Large$48.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
More about The Original Ninfa's Uptown
16. Chicken Fajita Taco image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
16. Chicken Fajita Taco$3.25
chicken fajita taco topped with lettuce & tomato
15. Beef Fajita Taco$3.99
beef fajita taco topped with lettuce & tomato
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Fajitas: BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST (gf) image

 

Fajitas A Go Go

3773 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas: HALF BEEF HALF CHICKEN$20.00
Wood grilled Beef Sirloin & Chicken Breast served with our fresh hand-made tortillas, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh cheese, seasoned butter, your choice of beans (vegetarian black beans, charro or refried) with chipotle rice and chips & salsa!
Fajitas: BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST$18.00
Wood Grilled Organic Chicken Breast served with our fresh hand-made tortillas, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh cheese, seasoned butter, your choice of beans (vegetarian black beans, charro or refried) with chipotle rice and chips & salsa!
Quesadilla: BEEF FAJITA$12.00
Hand made flour tortillas stuffed with wood grilled beef sirloin and a blend of Tex Mex cheeses served with sour cream, pico de gallo & pickled jalapenos.
More about Fajitas A Go Go
Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
FULL Fajita Nachos$14.83
Topped with beef or chicken fajitas, beans, cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Chicken Fajitas a la Maria$19.78
Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Fajita Flautas$14.61
Two large flautas filled with beef or chicken fajita meat and cheese. Served With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice, Beans, and Small Queso.
More about Antonios Mexican Grille

