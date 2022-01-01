Fajitas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve fajitas
Goode Company Grocers
5109 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Trimmed & Butterflied Beef Fajita - 1 lb
|$25.00
We heard you! Smaller fajita pack size for when you just need a smaller meal. Make fajitas simple with our tender fajitas that are butterflied and trimmed by our experienced butchers.
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Beef Tenderloin Fajita Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens and tomato tossed in chunky feta jalapeño dressing, avocado, tortilla strips.
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Family Style Fajitas - Combo
|$85.00
Feeds up to 4. Grilled Fajita Chicken and Fajita Beef with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chili con Queso, House-made Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans and Chips & Salsas.
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Family Style Fajitas - Combo
|$85.00
Feeds up to 4. Grilled Fajita Chicken and Fajita Beef with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chili con Queso, House-made Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans and Chips & Salsas.
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Med Combo Fajitas
|$38.00
Mesquite grilled beef & chicken. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate garlic butter, w/ rice & beans.
|Fajita Enchiladas
|$15.00
|Lrg Combo Fajitas
|$50.00
Mesquite grilled beef & chicken. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate garlic butter, w/ rice & beans.
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|15. Beef Fajita Taco
|$3.99
Beef fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
|16. Chicken Fajita Taco
|$3.25
Chicken fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Fajita Packs - serves 4
|$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
|Fajita Dinner
|$22.50
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston
|Combo Fajitas - Medium
|$32.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 1
|Chicken Fajitas - Large
|$39.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
|Combo Fajitas - Large
|$48.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
UB Preserv
1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Short Rib Fajitas
|$70.00
Sous-Vide Short Ribs . Lettuce . Rice Noodles . Pickled Carrots and Daikon . Nuoc Mam
The Backyard Grill
9453 Jones Rd, Houston
|Fajita Quesadillas
|$8.99
Beef, chicken, or combo fajita meat and shredded cheese, served with refried beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Tony's Mexican Restaurant
2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON
|Fajita Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.99
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.25
|Fajitas for 2 Combo
|$47.75
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|15. Beef Fajita Taco
|$3.99
beef fajita topped with lettuce & tomato
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|FAJITAS BEEF / CHICKEN
|$24.95
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow
2222 Ella Blvd, houston
|Fajitas X2 Combo
|$47.75
|Chicken fajita quesadillas
|$15.25
|Fajita beef enchiladas
|$18.50
Ninfa's
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Small Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.00
Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
|Fajitas For 4 Mix
|$75.80
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips
|Fajitas For 1 Beef
|$28.00
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Big! Fajita Baked Potato
|$9.95
Chicken or Beef fajita with butter, bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
Picos Restaurant
3601 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Fajitas al Carbon
|$32.00
sizzling charbroiled beef, chicken breast or combination of both served with grilled onions and poblano peppers, fresh tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, mexican rice and your choice of beans
Nana's Restaurant
4620 W 34th St, Houston
|FAJITA BEEF TACO
|$2.75
|FAJITA CHICKEN TACO
|$2.75
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
9005 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Beef/Chicken Combo Fajitas
The Original Ninfa's Uptown
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston
|Chicken Fajitas - Medium
|$25.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 1
|Beef Fajitas - Large
|$53.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
|Combo Fajitas - Large
|$48.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
910 Shephard DR, Houston
|16. Chicken Fajita Taco
|$3.25
chicken fajita taco topped with lettuce & tomato
|15. Beef Fajita Taco
|$3.99
beef fajita taco topped with lettuce & tomato
Fajitas A Go Go
3773 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Fajitas: HALF BEEF HALF CHICKEN
|$20.00
Wood grilled Beef Sirloin & Chicken Breast served with our fresh hand-made tortillas, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh cheese, seasoned butter, your choice of beans (vegetarian black beans, charro or refried) with chipotle rice and chips & salsa!
|Fajitas: BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST
|$18.00
Wood Grilled Organic Chicken Breast served with our fresh hand-made tortillas, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh cheese, seasoned butter, your choice of beans (vegetarian black beans, charro or refried) with chipotle rice and chips & salsa!
|Quesadilla: BEEF FAJITA
|$12.00
Hand made flour tortillas stuffed with wood grilled beef sirloin and a blend of Tex Mex cheeses served with sour cream, pico de gallo & pickled jalapenos.
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|FULL Fajita Nachos
|$14.83
Topped with beef or chicken fajitas, beans, cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.
|Chicken Fajitas a la Maria
|$19.78
Served with Rice, Borracho Beans, Refried Beans or Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Corn or Flour Tortillas
|Fajita Flautas
|$14.61
Two large flautas filled with beef or chicken fajita meat and cheese. Served With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice, Beans, and Small Queso.