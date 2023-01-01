Falafel sandwiches in Houston
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine - Montrose
912 westheimer rd, Houston
|Aladdin's Falafel Sandwich + 1 Side
|$13.99
Falafel, pickles, tomatoes, cabbage, cauliflower, roasted potatoes and tahiny sauce
|Falafel Sandwich + 1 Side (Vegan)
|$12.99
falafel, pickles, tomatoes, cabbage, and tahiny sauce.
Cafe Petra Greek & Lebanese Restaurant - 8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700
8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700, Houston
|Falafel Sandwich
|$13.95
With tahini sauce, lettuce, and pickles