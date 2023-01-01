Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel sandwiches in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine - Montrose image

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine - Montrose

912 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Aladdin's Falafel Sandwich + 1 Side$13.99
Falafel, pickles, tomatoes, cabbage, cauliflower, roasted potatoes and tahiny sauce
Falafel Sandwich + 1 Side (Vegan)$12.99
falafel, pickles, tomatoes, cabbage, and tahiny sauce.
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine - Montrose
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Petra Greek & Lebanese Restaurant - 8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700

8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel Sandwich$13.95
With tahini sauce, lettuce, and pickles
More about Cafe Petra Greek & Lebanese Restaurant - 8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700
Item pic

 

Gyro Republic Fondren

7459 Southwest Fwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Pita Sandwich$8.99
More about Gyro Republic Fondren

