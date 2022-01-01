Falooda in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve falooda
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Falooda Drink
|$6.99
Rose milk with added vermicelli, sweet basil seeds, nuts, and topped with ice cream and Jello.
More about Kabob Korner
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|Falooda
|$6.00
The ultimate experience with a play of layers of flavor and texture with a scoop of pistachio ice cream, vanilla Ice cream, chia seeds, strawberry jello, rice noodle, then topped off with sweet rose milk. Enjoy with a straw and spoon.