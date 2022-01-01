Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve filet mignon

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon with Shrimp & Mushrooms$45.00
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Filet Mignon - 2 each 8oz steaks image

 

Goode Company Grocers

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon - 2 each 8oz steaks$35.00
More about Goode Company Grocers
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

KP's Kitchen

8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village

Avg 4.3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon$37.00
Certified Angus Filet Mignon, topped with salsa verde, over broccolini
More about KP's Kitchen
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark

2621 Westpark Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Filet Mignon (8oz)$42.00
Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
Killen's STQ Houston image

 

Killen's STQ Houston

2231 South Voss Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8oz. Filet Mignon$52.00
More about Killen's STQ Houston
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon Fajita
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial

10201 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Filet Mignon (8oz)$42.00
Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
The Chefs Table Houston image

 

The Chefs Table Houston

110 Vintage Park Blvd, Building J suite P, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8oz. Filet Mignon$54.00
Choice of (1) Sauce: Garlic Butter, Madagascar Peppercorn Sauce, Hugenot
More about The Chefs Table Houston

