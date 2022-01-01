Filet mignon in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston
|Filet Mignon with Shrimp & Mushrooms
|$45.00
More about Goode Company Grocers
Goode Company Grocers
5109 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Filet Mignon - 2 each 8oz steaks
|$35.00
More about KP's Kitchen
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
KP's Kitchen
8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village
|Filet Mignon
|$37.00
Certified Angus Filet Mignon, topped with salsa verde, over broccolini
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
2621 Westpark Drive, Houston
|Seared Filet Mignon (8oz)
|$42.00
Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.
More about Killen's STQ Houston
Killen's STQ Houston
2231 South Voss Road, Houston
|8oz. Filet Mignon
|$52.00
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
9005 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Filet Mignon Fajita
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
10201 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Seared Filet Mignon (8oz)
|$42.00
Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.