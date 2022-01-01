Fish and chips in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Southern Yankee
Southern Yankee
1312 W. Alabama, Houston
|Fish and Chips
|$24.00
'Who's Paul?' pale ale battered flounder, beer battered fries, and house made aioli
More about The Brass Tap
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
More about Mo's Irish Pub
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston
|Fish & Chips
|$15.50
An Irish classic! Our delicious golden brown Harp® beer-battered Atlantic cod accompanied by our seasoned French fries and served with tangy tartar sauce and homemade slaw.
More about Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Deep Fried Atlantic Cod with Fries, Tartar Sauce, and Lemon.
More about Lucky's Pub
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky's Pub
17754 Katy FWY, Houston
|Fish-n-Chips
|$10.95