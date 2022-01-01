Fish and chips in Houston

Toast

Houston restaurants that serve fish and chips

Southern Yankee image

 

Southern Yankee

1312 W. Alabama, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips$24.00
'Who's Paul?' pale ale battered flounder, beer battered fries, and house made aioli
More about Southern Yankee
Fish & Chips image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Fish & Chips image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.8 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$15.50
An Irish classic! Our delicious golden brown Harp® beer-battered Atlantic cod accompanied by our seasoned French fries and served with tangy tartar sauce and homemade slaw.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$17.00
Deep Fried Atlantic Cod with Fries, Tartar Sauce, and Lemon.
More about Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
Lucky's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky's Pub

17754 Katy FWY, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1190 reviews)
Takeout
Fish-n-Chips$10.95
More about Lucky's Pub
5d8b097d-b95b-48e8-88ec-f098bacdc6e4 image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Rudyard's

2010 Waugh Dr, Houston

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.00
Battered, wild caught cod, curly fries, house-made tartar sauce, powdered malt vinegar
More about Rudyard's

