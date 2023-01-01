Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish burritos in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve fish burritos

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

The Taco Stand

2018 North Shepherd Drive, Houston

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Burrito$12.79
Grilled fish, rice, beans, cabbage, pico de Gallo
More about The Taco Stand
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten

7103 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#4 Fish Burrito$8.99
Ancho chili or cilantro tomatillo tortilla, crispy fish, white rice, black bean, fresh onions, Mango Pico, cilantro, shredded cabbage, Chipotle Crema, and lime.
Burrito Fish$8.99
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos - Fountain View

1810 Fountain View Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Fish$8.99
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos - Fountain View

