Fish burritos in Houston

The Taco Stand
2018 North Shepherd Drive, Houston
|Fish Burrito
|$12.79
Grilled fish, rice, beans, cabbage, pico de Gallo
Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten
7103 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston
|#4 Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Ancho chili or cilantro tomatillo tortilla, crispy fish, white rice, black bean, fresh onions, Mango Pico, cilantro, shredded cabbage, Chipotle Crema, and lime.
|Burrito Fish
|$8.99
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.