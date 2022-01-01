Fish tacos in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve fish tacos
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Fish Taco.
|$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Fish Taco.
|$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)
|$3.75
Grilled fish served on a cabbage mix in the taco and topped with habanero mayo
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go
3704 Main st, Houston
|Fish Taco.
|$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
Down House
1801 Yale St, Houston
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
6329 Washington Ave, Houston
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$4.75
|Fried Fish Taco
|$4.75
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
The Taco Stand
2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Grilled fish, cabbage, pico de Gallo
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)
|$3.75
grilled fish filet topped with cabbage mix & habanero mayo
TACOS • SALADS
Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering
3401 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$3.79
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston
|Fish Taco.
|$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
910 Shephard DR, Houston
|20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)
|$3.75
grilled fish filet topped with cabbage mix * habanero mayo
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Swanny's Grill
6224 Theall Road, Houston
|Fish or Shrimp Tacos - 3
|$13.99
Your choice of pan seared tilapia or sautéed shrimp on corn or flour tortillas. Topped with a spicy slaw and pico de gallo.
Served with a side of cilantro ranch.
|Fish or Shrimp Tacos - 2
|$10.99
Your choice of pan seared tilapia or sautéed shrimp on corn or flour tortillas. Topped with a spicy slaw and pico de gallo.
Served with a side of cilantro ranch.
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Fish Tacos
|$15.71
Two tacos filled with catfish, lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, seafood sauce & cheese.
Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
3773 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Fish Taco.
|$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo