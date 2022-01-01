Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

 

Monkey's Tail

5802 Fulton Street, Houston

Avg 4.5 (148 reviews)
Takeout
FLAUTAS$8.00
More about Monkey's Tail
La Lupita Mexican Grill image

 

La Lupita Mexican Grill

6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Flautas$8.99
More about La Lupita Mexican Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Lazy Oaks Beer Garden

10158 Long Point Rd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FLAUTAS$9.00
Three fresh flour tortillas filled with cheesy and spicy chicken, deep fried, and topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, pickled red onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of queso and salsa verde.
More about Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
Main pic

 

Armandos

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas$17.00
Two large corn tortillas rolled with chicken, lightly fried and finished with sour cream and guacamole
More about Armandos
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas$12.95
Two spicy smoked chicken flautas, served with rice, beans, and guacamole.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Item pic

 

The Original Ninfa's

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flautas$21.00
Your Choice of Shredded Chicken or Beef Brisket with Onions, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana, and Coleslaw
More about The Original Ninfa's
Item pic

 

Veegos

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2040 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas (mash potatoes & cheese)
Jackfruit Flauta Plate (NEW)$14.00
(3) Jackfruit flautas deep fried on a bed of lettuce, topped with Cashew Sour Cream, Vegan Shredded Cheese, and your Choice of Salsa. For salsas we have the spicy avocado salsa, or the sweet and mild mole sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Flauta Plate$10.00
More about Veegos
Banner pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL

14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas de Pollo$9.55
(4) Rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, or ground beef. Served with refried beans, guacamole salad, and sour cream.
Flautas de Pollo$9.55
(4) Rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, or ground beef. Served with refried beans, guacamole salad, and sour cream.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ranchero Flautas$14.61
Two large flautas filled with ranchero shredded chicken and cheese. Served With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice, Beans, and Small Queso.
Fajita Flautas$14.61
Two large flautas filled with beef or chicken fajita meat and cheese. Served With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice, Beans, and Small Queso.
More about Antonios Mexican Grille
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas (4)$11.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
More about Rey del Pollo
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

6106 Telephone Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas (4)$11.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
More about Rey del Pollo
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
FLAUTAS DE POLLO$15.95
Two crispy corn tortillas filled with rotisserie chicken topped with sour cream, tomatillo sauce, Oaxaca cheese, lettuce, guacamole, tomato, Cotija cheese and crushed red pepper
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Ninfa's image

 

Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
A La Carte Chicken Flauta$6.50
One Chicken Flauta With Guacamole And Sour Cream On The Side
Las Flautas$15.00
2 Large Crispy Fried Corn Tortillas Filled With Chicken, Served With Guacamole, Sour Cream, Rice & Refried Beans
More about Ninfa's
Item pic

 

Cascabel Mexican Vegan

1415 Murray Bay St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Las Flautas$16.00
3 Crispy corn flautas stuffed with 100% vegan barbacoa topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, crema & our green avocado salsa. Served with a side of spanish or cilantro corn rice & refried pinto beans. It's a party in your mouth. +$1.04 upgrade to our delicious charro beans (contain soy)
More about Cascabel Mexican Vegan
FM Kitchen & Bar image

 

FM Kitchen & Bar

907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Flautas$11.00
Choice of: chicken or potato & jalapeño flautas, served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
Tacos My Way image

TACOS

Tacos My Way

17068 Saturn Ln, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Flaunt Your Flautas
More about Tacos My Way
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer image

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Flauta$3.00
Flautas De Pollo$13.00
Three fried tortillas stuffed with chicken and topped with guacamole and sour cream, served with rice and refried beans
12 Chicken Flautas$30.00
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
Cuchara Restaurant image

 

Cuchara Restaurant

214 Fairview St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas de res$14.00
Shredded beef crunchy flautas, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese and side of green salsa
Flautas de pollo$14.00
Chicken crunchy flautas, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese and side of green salsa
Flautas de res$14.00
Shredded beef crunchy flautas, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese and side of green salsa
More about Cuchara Restaurant
Item pic

 

Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant

3601 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Flauta Plate$6.00
chicken or beef mini taquitos served with rice, beans and chile con queso
Flautas$20.00
your choice of beef or chicken topped with tomatillo sauce, avocado slices and sour cream served with mexican rice and your choice of beans
More about Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Flautas$16.00
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, roasted salsa verde, topped with lettuce, crema, pico de gallo and queso fresco
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Item pic

 

The Original Ninfa's

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flautas$21.00
Your Choice of Shredded Chicken or Beef Brisket with Onions, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana, and Coleslaw
More about The Original Ninfa's
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

FM Kitchen & Bar

1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas$11.55
shredded chicken flautas, served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

7170 Lawndale St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas (4)$11.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
More about Rey del Pollo

