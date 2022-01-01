Flautas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve flautas
La Lupita Mexican Grill
6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston
|Chicken Flautas
|$8.99
FRENCH FRIES
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
10158 Long Point Rd, Houston
|FLAUTAS
|$9.00
Three fresh flour tortillas filled with cheesy and spicy chicken, deep fried, and topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, pickled red onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of queso and salsa verde.
Armandos
2630 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Flautas
|$17.00
Two large corn tortillas rolled with chicken, lightly fried and finished with sour cream and guacamole
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Flautas
|$12.95
Two spicy smoked chicken flautas, served with rice, beans, and guacamole.
The Original Ninfa's
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston
|Flautas
|$21.00
Your Choice of Shredded Chicken or Beef Brisket with Onions, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana, and Coleslaw
Veegos
10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Flautas (mash potatoes & cheese)
|Jackfruit Flauta Plate (NEW)
|$14.00
(3) Jackfruit flautas deep fried on a bed of lettuce, topped with Cashew Sour Cream, Vegan Shredded Cheese, and your Choice of Salsa. For salsas we have the spicy avocado salsa, or the sweet and mild mole sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
|Flauta Plate
|$10.00
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON
|Flautas de Pollo
|$9.55
(4) Rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, or ground beef. Served with refried beans, guacamole salad, and sour cream.
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Ranchero Flautas
|$14.61
Two large flautas filled with ranchero shredded chicken and cheese. Served With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice, Beans, and Small Queso.
|Fajita Flautas
|$14.61
Two large flautas filled with beef or chicken fajita meat and cheese. Served With Sour Cream, Guacamole, Rice, Beans, and Small Queso.
Rey del Pollo
10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston
|Chicken Flautas (4)
|$11.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
Rey del Pollo
6106 Telephone Rd, Houston
|Chicken Flautas (4)
|$11.99
Your choice of meat served with rice, refried beans, tomato, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and a jalapeno on the side.
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|FLAUTAS DE POLLO
|$15.95
Two crispy corn tortillas filled with rotisserie chicken topped with sour cream, tomatillo sauce, Oaxaca cheese, lettuce, guacamole, tomato, Cotija cheese and crushed red pepper
Ninfa's
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|A La Carte Chicken Flauta
|$6.50
One Chicken Flauta With Guacamole And Sour Cream On The Side
|Las Flautas
|$15.00
2 Large Crispy Fried Corn Tortillas Filled With Chicken, Served With Guacamole, Sour Cream, Rice & Refried Beans
Cascabel Mexican Vegan
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston
|Las Flautas
|$16.00
3 Crispy corn flautas stuffed with 100% vegan barbacoa topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, crema & our green avocado salsa. Served with a side of spanish or cilantro corn rice & refried pinto beans. It's a party in your mouth. +$1.04 upgrade to our delicious charro beans (contain soy)
FM Kitchen & Bar
907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston
|Chicken Flautas
|$11.00
Choice of: chicken or potato & jalapeño flautas, served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Chicken Flauta
|$3.00
|Flautas De Pollo
|$13.00
Three fried tortillas stuffed with chicken and topped with guacamole and sour cream, served with rice and refried beans
|12 Chicken Flautas
|$30.00
Cuchara Restaurant
214 Fairview St, Houston
|Flautas de res
|$14.00
Shredded beef crunchy flautas, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese and side of green salsa
|Flautas de pollo
|$14.00
Chicken crunchy flautas, lettuce, cream, cotija cheese and side of green salsa
Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant
3601 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Kids Flauta Plate
|$6.00
chicken or beef mini taquitos served with rice, beans and chile con queso
|Flautas
|$20.00
your choice of beef or chicken topped with tomatillo sauce, avocado slices and sour cream served with mexican rice and your choice of beans
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
9005 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Chicken Flautas
|$16.00
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, roasted salsa verde, topped with lettuce, crema, pico de gallo and queso fresco
The Original Ninfa's
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston
|Flautas
|$21.00
Your Choice of Shredded Chicken or Beef Brisket with Onions, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana, and Coleslaw
FM Kitchen & Bar
1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston
|Flautas
|$11.55
shredded chicken flautas, served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa verde