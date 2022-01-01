Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fondue in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve fondue

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

 

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen Fuqua

12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Fondue$48.00
Serves 8-10. Sauteed shrimp, mushrooms and spinach in a cream sauce with garlic toast.
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen Fuqua
Item pic

 

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C

350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crawfish Fondue$15.00
Bubbly crawfish and cheese dip, served with grilled bread.
More about Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More image

 

Verna Mae's ~ Seafood, Po-Boys, & More

16010 West Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mardi Gras Fondue$12.99
More about Verna Mae's ~ Seafood, Po-Boys, & More
Item pic

 

The Rouxpour Memorial City

303 MEMORIAL CITY MALL SUITE 604, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Crawfish Fondue$20.00
Asiago cheese blend with sautéed shrimp & crawfish
More about The Rouxpour Memorial City
Chocolate Fondue Wafers image

 

The Melting Pot Fondue Restaurant - Houston

6100 Westheimer Road, Suite 146

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
Fondue Night in for 2$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Pure Chocolate Fondue SM$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)
More about The Melting Pot Fondue Restaurant - Houston
Restaurant banner

 

Sharky's American Grill - 126 Vintage Park Boulevard

126 Vintage Park Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimply Irresistible Fondue$13.99
Sautéed shrimp and mushrooms in a cheese dip, served with toasted garlic bread
More about Sharky's American Grill - 126 Vintage Park Boulevard

