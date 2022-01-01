Fondue in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve fondue
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen Fuqua
12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston
|Shrimp Fondue
|$48.00
Serves 8-10. Sauteed shrimp, mushrooms and spinach in a cream sauce with garlic toast.
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C
350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston
|Crawfish Fondue
|$15.00
Bubbly crawfish and cheese dip, served with grilled bread.
Verna Mae's ~ Seafood, Po-Boys, & More
16010 West Road, Houston
|Mardi Gras Fondue
|$12.99
The Rouxpour Memorial City
303 MEMORIAL CITY MALL SUITE 604, HOUSTON
|Shrimp & Crawfish Fondue
|$20.00
Asiago cheese blend with sautéed shrimp & crawfish
The Melting Pot Fondue Restaurant - Houston
6100 Westheimer Road, Suite 146
|Chocolate Fondue Wafers
|$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
|Fondue Night in for 2
|$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
|Pure Chocolate Fondue SM
|$18.00
Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(272 cal per serving)