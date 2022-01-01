French toast in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve french toast
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|French Toast & Bacon
|$9.50
|French Toast & Sausage
|$9.50
|1/2 French Toast
|$3.00
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Brioche French Toast
|$13.25
Topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar, espresso maple syrup.
Brasserie 19
1962 W Gray St, Houston
|French Toast
|$15.00
challah French toast served with seasonal fruit preserve, fresh fruit, and black pepper mascarpone
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Canary Café
4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston
|Kheer Croissant French Toast
|$18.00
Twice baked almond croissant from Shakkar, filled with kheer, dipped in french toast batter and pan fried. Topped with fresh mixed berries and a kheer drizzle.
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Kids French Toast
|$5.00
with maple syrup & whipped butter
|French Toast & Bacon
|$13.00
challah bread, vanilla-soaked
strawberries, chantilly, maple syrup,
applewood smoked bacon
Drunken Corner
517 Berry Rd, Houston
|French Toast Sliders
|$17.99
Our special bacon, egg, cheese, and chicken sandwich
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|French Toast
|$11.50
cinnamon toast with whipped cream, berries, powdered sugar and maple syrup
Franks Grill
4236 HWY 6 N, Houston
|French Toast & Bacon
|$9.50
|1/2 French Toast
|$3.50
|French Toast Combo
|$10.75
FRENCH FRIES
The Toasted Coconut
1617 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Toco Crunch French Toast
|$14.00
Coconut custard stuffed brioche french toast. Topped with cereal crunch and vanilla bean whip
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hanz Diner
185 W Dyna Dr, Houston
|French Toast & Bacon
|$9.50
|French Toast
|$6.00
|French Toast Combo
|$10.75
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Kids French Toast
|$6.99
Whole wheat french toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with choice of side and drink
|Challah French Toast
|$11.99
Topped with fresh strawberries and banana
|One French Toast
|$3.29
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston
|French Toast
|$9.00
Texas toast topped with fresh berries, whipped cream, cinnamon butter and Maple syrup.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Kids French Toast
|$6.99
Whole wheat french toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with choice of side and drink
|Challah French Toast
|$11.99
Topped with fresh strawberries and banana
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|Blintz Stuffed French Toast
|$14.95
Our Famous Challah French Toast stuffed with our creamy blintz cheese mix. Topped with fresh berries.
|Challah French Toast
|$11.95
French Toast W/Butter and Syrup - 3 pieces.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|French Toast
|$9.99
Fresh Three Brother's Challah Bread topped with a cream cheese blackberry glaze, powdered sugar and fresh berries
|Kid French Toast
|$4.99
Challah sticks topped with Blackberry Glaze, Powdered Sugar, and Fresh Fruit
Squable
632 W 19th St, Houston
|Brioche French Toast
|$19.00
roast peaches, salted caramel, soft cream
(vegetarian)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|French Toast
|$8.50
Thick Texas toast, powdered sugar, berries, maple syrup.
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|French Toast
|$3.75
Double thick house bread with powdered sugar, maple syrup and berries. Single or full stack.
Pena's Donuts & Diner
10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston
|French Toast
|$6.95
|French Toast
|$1.25
Hungry Like the Wolf
920 Studemont, Suite 900, Houston
|French Toast (1 slice)
|$1.99
PIZZA
Revival Market
550 Heights Blvd, Houston
|French Toast
|$14.75
seared bread pudding slices, local fruit compote, orange creme anglaise, maple syrup, side bacon OR sausage
Common Bond Brasserie
800 Capitol Street, Houston
|Kids French Toast
|$5.00
with maple syrup & whipped butter
|French Toast & Bacon
|$13.00
challah bread, vanilla-soaked
strawberries, chantilly, maple syrup,
applewood smoked bacon
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Kids French Toast
|$5.00
with maple syrup & whipped butter
|French Toast & Bacon
|$13.00
challah bread, vanilla-soaked
strawberries, chantilly, maple syrup,
applewood smoked bacon
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay Market Square
218 Travis Street, Houston
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$15.00
Tres leches bread with choice of blackberry, strawberry or candied pecan
topping and whipped butter, applewood smoked bacon
Local Foods
2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON
|Vegan French Toast
|$12.00
Berries, Seeded Granola & Maple Syrup
- 2