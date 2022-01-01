French toast in Houston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast & Bacon$9.50
French Toast & Sausage$9.50
1/2 French Toast$3.00
More about Frank's Grill
Item pic

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brioche French Toast$13.25
Topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar, espresso maple syrup.
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids French Toast$7.00
More about Local Table
Item pic

 

Brasserie 19

1962 W Gray St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (2815 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$15.00
challah French toast served with seasonal fruit preserve, fresh fruit, and black pepper mascarpone
More about Brasserie 19
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Canary Café

4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston

Avg 4.7 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kheer Croissant French Toast$18.00
Twice baked almond croissant from Shakkar, filled with kheer, dipped in french toast batter and pan fried. Topped with fresh mixed berries and a kheer drizzle.
More about Canary Café
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids French Toast$5.00
with maple syrup & whipped butter
French Toast & Bacon$13.00
challah bread, vanilla-soaked
strawberries, chantilly, maple syrup,
applewood smoked bacon
More about Common Bond Bistro
Item pic

 

Drunken Corner

517 Berry Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast Sliders$17.99
Our special bacon, egg, cheese, and chicken sandwich
More about Drunken Corner
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$11.50
cinnamon toast with whipped cream, berries, powdered sugar and maple syrup
More about Brasil
Item pic

 

Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast & Bacon$9.50
1/2 French Toast$3.50
French Toast Combo$10.75
More about Franks Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Coconut

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Toco Crunch French Toast$14.00
Coconut custard stuffed brioche french toast. Topped with cereal crunch and vanilla bean whip
More about The Toasted Coconut
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brioche French Toast$18.00
More about Killen's Heights
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hanz Diner

185 W Dyna Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast & Bacon$9.50
French Toast$6.00
French Toast Combo$10.75
More about Hanz Diner
Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids French Toast$6.99
Whole wheat french toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with choice of side and drink
Challah French Toast$11.99
Topped with fresh strawberries and banana
One French Toast$3.29
More about Katz's - Montrose
Mo's Irish Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.8 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$9.00
Texas toast topped with fresh berries, whipped cream, cinnamon butter and Maple syrup.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids French Toast$6.99
Whole wheat french toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with choice of side and drink
Challah French Toast$11.99
Topped with fresh strawberries and banana
More about Katz's - Heights
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blintz Stuffed French Toast$14.95
Our Famous Challah French Toast stuffed with our creamy blintz cheese mix. Topped with fresh berries.
Challah French Toast$11.95
French Toast W/Butter and Syrup - 3 pieces.
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$9.99
Fresh Three Brother's Challah Bread topped with a cream cheese blackberry glaze, powdered sugar and fresh berries
Kid French Toast$4.99
Challah sticks topped with Blackberry Glaze, Powdered Sugar, and Fresh Fruit
More about Tapester's Grill
Squable image

 

Squable

632 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 5 (3586 reviews)
Takeout
Brioche French Toast$19.00
roast peaches, salted caramel, soft cream
(vegetarian)
More about Squable
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$8.50
Thick Texas toast, powdered sugar, berries, maple syrup.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$3.75
Double thick house bread with powdered sugar, maple syrup and berries. Single or full stack.
More about Adair Kitchen
Pena's Donuts & Diner image

 

Pena's Donuts & Diner

10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$6.95
French Toast$1.25
More about Pena's Donuts & Diner
Hungry Like the Wolf image

 

Hungry Like the Wolf

920 Studemont, Suite 900, Houston

Avg 4 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast (1 slice)$1.99
More about Hungry Like the Wolf
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

4720 Washington Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$15.00
More about Max's Wine Dive
Revival Market image

PIZZA

Revival Market

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$14.75
seared bread pudding slices, local fruit compote, orange creme anglaise, maple syrup, side bacon OR sausage
More about Revival Market
Tacos My Way image

TACOS

Tacos My Way

17068 Saturn Ln, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast (1)$1.99
More about Tacos My Way
Item pic

 

Common Bond Brasserie

800 Capitol Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids French Toast$5.00
with maple syrup & whipped butter
French Toast & Bacon$13.00
challah bread, vanilla-soaked
strawberries, chantilly, maple syrup,
applewood smoked bacon
More about Common Bond Brasserie
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Kids French Toast$5.00
with maple syrup & whipped butter
French Toast & Bacon$13.00
challah bread, vanilla-soaked
strawberries, chantilly, maple syrup,
applewood smoked bacon
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay Market Square

218 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding French Toast$15.00
Tres leches bread with choice of blackberry, strawberry or candied pecan
topping and whipped butter, applewood smoked bacon
More about Hearsay Market Square
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan French Toast$12.00
Berries, Seeded Granola & Maple Syrup
More about Local Foods
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Frank's Grill

12225 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1823 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 French Toast$4.50
French Toast & Bacon$9.50
French Toast$6.00
More about Frank's Grill

