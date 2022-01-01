Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Frank's Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Frank's Grill
Item pic

 

Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Franks Grill
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

LA Burgers and Daiquiris

3755 N MacGregor, Houston

Avg 3.7 (249 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Creole Fried Chicken Strips Salad$8.50
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, croutons, and fried chicken breast!
More about LA Burgers and Daiquiris
Item pic

 

The Waffle Bus

1540 W Alabama St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$8.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Butter Croutons, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, and Bacon Bits with Honey Mustard or Ranch
More about The Waffle Bus
Item pic

 

Burger Nation NASA

1400 E Nasa Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$7.50
More about Burger Nation NASA
Item pic

 

The Waffle Bus

1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$8.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Butter Croutons, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, and Bacon Bits with Honey Mustard or Ranch
More about The Waffle Bus
Pecan Creek Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pecan Creek Grille

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2556 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breast Salad (Grilled or Fried)$9.89
More about Pecan Creek Grille

