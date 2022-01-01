Fried chicken salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about Frank's Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Chicken Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.00
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.00
More about LA Burgers and Daiquiris
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
LA Burgers and Daiquiris
3755 N MacGregor, Houston
|Crispy Creole Fried Chicken Strips Salad
|$8.50
Fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, croutons, and fried chicken breast!
More about The Waffle Bus
The Waffle Bus
1540 W Alabama St, Houston
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Butter Croutons, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, and Bacon Bits with Honey Mustard or Ranch
More about Burger Nation NASA
Burger Nation NASA
1400 E Nasa Parkway, Houston
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$7.50
More about The Waffle Bus
The Waffle Bus
1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Butter Croutons, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, and Bacon Bits with Honey Mustard or Ranch