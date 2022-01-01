Fried rice in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve fried rice
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|House Fried Rice
|$10.00
Kim Son - Houston
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|House Special Fried Rice
|$11.95
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$10.95
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.95
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Shaking Beef Fried Rice
|$14.50
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
|Shaking Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
The Rice Box - Heights
300 W 20th St, Houston
|House Fried Rice
|$5.99
Fresh off the Wok, our house fried rice is a crowd favorite. You can choose to have it made with Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, made fresh with bean sprouts, egg and chives, classic!! Comes with an eggroll and fortune cookie!
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|F1. House Special Fried Rice
|$8.25
Chicken, Pork, and Shrimp Combination Fried Rice
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Dak & Bop
1805 W 18th Street, Houston
|Combination Fried Rice.
|$14.70
bulgogi, pulled pork, fried rice
Tex-Orleans Food Company
6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
BB's Tex-Orleans
3139 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
1275 Eldridge Parkway, Houston
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St., Houston
|Chef's Fried Rice
|$15.00
Shrimp, fish roe, crispy rice, rice, egg, corn, garlic butter, green onions,
|Garlic Fried Rice
|$10.00
rice, crispy rice, egg, corn, garlic butter, green onions, fried garlic
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Kin Dee Fried Rice
|$15.00
Khao Pad Kin Dee: Chicken, Pork, Tofu, Shrimp, or Combo Fried Rice with Chinese Broccoli, Green Onion, and Tomato
SEAFOOD
Lone Star Seafood
10990 Fuqua St, houston
|Large Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.99
Our most popular dish.
1 Lb Shrimp sauteed with onions and fried rice.
|Medium Shrimp Fried Rice
|$10.99
1/2 Lb Shrimp Sauteed with onions with fried rice.
|Combination Fried Rice
|$16.49
Crawfish tails and 1/2 Lb shrimp sauteed with onions served over fried rice.
Nara Thai
850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston
|Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with chili-garlic sauce and sweet basil topped with a fried egg
|Fried Rice
Fried rice with choice of protein, green onion, and egg
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
2701 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Yi Peng Thai Dining
798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON
|Khao Pad (Chicken Fried Rice)
|$15.00
Thai traditional fried rice w/ jasmine rice, tomato, egg, onion & seasoning soy
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
602 E 20th St, Houston
|SUPER FRIED RICE
|$15.00
FRIED RICE WITH CHICKEN, BBQ PORK, SOY, SPROUTS, GREEN & YELLOW ONIONS.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Trinity Street Food
5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston
|House Fried Rice
|$13.00
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, wok-fried rice in our house-made sauce
The Rice Box - River Oaks
1111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|House Fried Rice
|$5.99
Fresh off the Wok, our house fried rice is a crowd favorite. You can choose to have it made with Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, made fresh with bean sprouts, egg and chives, classic!! Comes with an eggroll and fortune cookie!
BB's Tex-Orleans
21440 Tomball Pkwy, Houston
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
The Rice Box- Greenway Plaza
5 Greenway Plaza E, Suite C-640, Houston
|House Fried Rice
|$5.99
Fresh off the Wok, our house fried rice is a crowd favorite. You can choose to have it made with Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, made fresh with bean sprouts, egg and chives, classic!! Comes with an eggroll and fortune cookie!