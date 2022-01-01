Fried rice in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve fried rice

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood image

 

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood

4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Fried Rice$10.00
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Special Fried Rice$11.95
Shrimp Fried Rice$10.95
Chicken Fried Rice$9.95
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shaking Beef Fried Rice$14.50
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Shaking Chicken Fried Rice$12.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Item pic

 

The Rice Box - Heights

300 W 20th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Fried Rice$5.99
Fresh off the Wok, our house fried rice is a crowd favorite. You can choose to have it made with Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, made fresh with bean sprouts, egg and chives, classic!! Comes with an eggroll and fortune cookie!
F1. House Special Fried Rice image

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
F1. House Special Fried Rice$8.25
Chicken, Pork, and Shrimp Combination Fried Rice
Dak & Bop image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Dak & Bop

1805 W 18th Street, Houston

Avg 3.5 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Combination Fried Rice.$14.70
bulgogi, pulled pork, fried rice
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey image

 

Tex-Orleans Food Company

6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

BB's Tex-Orleans

3139 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 3.5 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

1275 Eldridge Parkway, Houston

Avg 4 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Chef's Fried Rice image

 

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef's Fried Rice$15.00
Shrimp, fish roe, crispy rice, rice, egg, corn, garlic butter, green onions,
Garlic Fried Rice$10.00
rice, crispy rice, egg, corn, garlic butter, green onions, fried garlic
Kin Dee Fried Rice image

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kin Dee Fried Rice$15.00
Khao Pad Kin Dee: Chicken, Pork, Tofu, Shrimp, or Combo Fried Rice with Chinese Broccoli, Green Onion, and Tomato
Large Shrimp Fried Rice image

SEAFOOD

Lone Star Seafood

10990 Fuqua St, houston

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Shrimp Fried Rice$15.99
Our most popular dish.
1 Lb Shrimp sauteed with onions and fried rice.
Medium Shrimp Fried Rice$10.99
1/2 Lb Shrimp Sauteed with onions with fried rice.
Combination Fried Rice$16.49
Crawfish tails and 1/2 Lb shrimp sauteed with onions served over fried rice.
Fried Rice image

 

Nara Thai

850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with chili-garlic sauce and sweet basil topped with a fried egg
Fried Rice
Fried rice with choice of protein, green onion, and egg
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

2701 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Khao Pad (Chicken Fried Rice) image

 

Yi Peng Thai Dining

798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Khao Pad (Chicken Fried Rice)$15.00
Thai traditional fried rice w/ jasmine rice, tomato, egg, onion & seasoning soy
Jenni's Noodle House - Heights image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SUPER FRIED RICE$15.00
FRIED RICE WITH CHICKEN, BBQ PORK, SOY, SPROUTS, GREEN & YELLOW ONIONS.
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1768 reviews)
Takeout
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House Fried Rice$13.00
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, wok-fried rice in our house-made sauce
Item pic

 

The Rice Box - River Oaks

1111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Fried Rice$5.99
Fresh off the Wok, our house fried rice is a crowd favorite. You can choose to have it made with Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, made fresh with bean sprouts, egg and chives, classic!! Comes with an eggroll and fortune cookie!
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey image

 

BB's Tex-Orleans

21440 Tomball Pkwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Item pic

 

The Rice Box- Greenway Plaza

5 Greenway Plaza E, Suite C-640, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Fried Rice$5.99
Fresh off the Wok, our house fried rice is a crowd favorite. You can choose to have it made with Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, made fresh with bean sprouts, egg and chives, classic!! Comes with an eggroll and fortune cookie!
