Fruit salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve fruit salad

Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Plate with Fresh Fruit$14.00
All-natural chicken, walnuts, celery, apple, light mayo.
More about Local Table
Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seasonal Fresh Fruit Salad$5.99
Pineapple, cantaloupe, blueberries, strawberries, banana, and grapes topped with pecans. Served with Citrus Sauce
Fruit Salad$5.99
Topped with pecans
More about Katz's - Montrose
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seasonal Fresh Fruit Salad$5.99
Pineapple, cantaloupe, blueberries, strawberries, banana, and grapes topped with pecans. Served with Citrus Sauce
Fruit Salad$5.99
Topped with pecans
More about Katz's - Heights
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRUIT SALAD Small$3.95
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Salad*$3.00
medley of seasonal fruits and berries
More about Adair Downtown
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

4520 San Felipe #200, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fruit Salad$3.95
An Assortment of Freshly Cut Fruit
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

2724 West TC Jester, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fruit Salad$3.95
An Assortment of Freshly Cut Fruit
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Plate with Fresh Fruit$14.00
All-natural chicken, walnuts, celery, apple, light mayo.
More about Local Table

