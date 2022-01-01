Fruit salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve fruit salad
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Chicken Salad Plate with Fresh Fruit
|$14.00
All-natural chicken, walnuts, celery, apple, light mayo.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Seasonal Fresh Fruit Salad
|$5.99
Pineapple, cantaloupe, blueberries, strawberries, banana, and grapes topped with pecans. Served with Citrus Sauce
|Fruit Salad
|$5.99
Topped with pecans
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Seasonal Fresh Fruit Salad
|$5.99
Pineapple, cantaloupe, blueberries, strawberries, banana, and grapes topped with pecans. Served with Citrus Sauce
|Fruit Salad
|$5.99
Topped with pecans
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|FRUIT SALAD Small
|$3.95
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Fruit Salad*
|$3.00
medley of seasonal fruits and berries
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
4520 San Felipe #200, Houston
|Fruit Salad
|$3.95
An Assortment of Freshly Cut Fruit
